Snack Pellets Market 2020: Know Factors Driving The Market To Record Growth To 2028 | Top Players- Limagrain, Liven, Grupo Industrial Michel, needl, Pasta Foods Limited

Snack pellets market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rise in demand for prepared and convenience foods drives the snack pellets market.

The major players covered in the snack pellets market report are Limagrain, Liven, Grupo Industrial Michel, needl, Pasta Foods Limited, Noble Agro Food Products Private Limited., Le Caselle S.p.A, Van Marcke Foodgroup, Akkel Group, Balance Foods LLC., Bach Snacks s.a.l, Chhajed Foods, Bunge Limited, Quality Pellets, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Buro Pracht, MAFIN S.P.A, Classic Foods and Prataap Snacks Ltd other domestic and global players.

Snack pellets are the type of intermediate non-expanded products made with raw materials such as cereals, potatoes or vegetable powders, and grains such as corn, wheat, rice, and tapioca. Rising individual preference towards snack pellets is due to its bulk density, long shelf life, and simplified storage features. They are available in market in numerous shapes, textures, flavors, forms, and sizes. They are widely used in savory snacks industry that includes chips and puffs. They are also called as semi-finished products which are cooked by process of frying or hot air expansion.

Rising busy lifestyle of consumers and increasing preference of packaged, ready-to-eat foods is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising availability of these snack pellets in a variety of flavours, shapes, colours, tastes, and ingredients, rising expansion of retail landscape in developing countries, rising innovations in food extrusion processes, rising demand for healthy foods, increasing health consciousness among individual, and growing preference towards food products with low energy, saturated fats and salt, nutrients, and protein are the major factors among others driving the snack pellets market briskly. Moreover, rising emerging opportunities in the extruded snack industry and rising government initiatives and investments to expand the processed and extruded food sectors will further create new opportunities for the snack pellets market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

By Flavour (Plain, Nutritional, Flavoured), Ingredient (Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Multigrain, Others),

Product (Laminated, Tridemnsional, Die-Cut, Gelatinized, Punched, Die-Distance),

Equipment (Single-Screw Extruder, Twin-Screw Extruder),

Process (Frying, Hot Air Baking)

The countries covered in snack pellets market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Snack Pellets Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Snack Pellets Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Snack Pellets

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Snack Pellets industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Snack Pellets Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Snack Pellets Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Snack Pellets Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Snack Pellets Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Snack Pellets Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Snack Pellets Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Snack Pellets Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Snack Pellets Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Snack Pellets Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

