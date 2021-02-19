Smart Lighting LPWA Market was valued USD 1.5 billion at a CAGR of +60% from 2021 to 2027 with Acuity, AOD, AT&T, CIMCON Lighting, CommuniThings, CyanConnode, Datek Light Control, Dialight, DimOnOff, Echelon, Elster Honeywell, Flashnet, GE.

Global Smart Lighting LPWA Market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of +60% from 2021 to 2027.

LPWA stands for Low-Power Wide-Area. Moreover, LPWANs communicate over greater distances than other low-power networks that use Bluetooth or NFC, for example. LPWA is also referred to as LPWAN, where the N stands for network.

Ordinarily, imparting over significant distances with low force permits just modest quantities of information to be sent at a time. While current cell networks are driving into gigabit each second region with LTE Advanced and the approaching 5G organizations, LPWA networks communicate substantially less—regularly only a couple kilobits for every channel. Then again, numerous LPWA innovations can impart over more noteworthy distances, at times up to 500 miles or more.

The extremely restricted transfer speed of LPWA networks are not reasonable for most buyer and business applications like voice, video, sound, or even content informing. Thusly, LPWA networks are utilized solely by gadgets on the Internet of Things (IoT), and M2M (machine-to-machine) interchanges.

While locally established or business-based gadgets like fridges, lights, or Nest thermometers can all effectively piggyback on a home or office Wi-Fi association, a few gadgets can’t depend on such network.

Key market players are Acuity, AOD, AT&T, CIMCON Lighting, CommuniThings, CyanConnode, Datek Light Control, Dialight, DimOnOff, Echelon, Elster Honeywell, Flashnet, GE, Harvard Technology, Hubbell, Landis+Gyr (Toshiba), LED Roadway Lighting, LSI Industries, Lucy Zodion, Mayflower, Paradox Engineering, Philips Lighting, Ripley Lighting Controls, Sagemcom, Schreder, Sensus/SELC, Silver Spring Networks, Sunrise Technologies, Synapse Wireless, Tantalus, Telematics Wireless, Telensa, Trilliant, TwistHDM, Ubicquia, Urbiotica, Verizon, Wellness Telecom, Worldsensing.

Segmentation is as follows:

Based on the type of product:

⦿ Streetlight Monitoring

⦿ Area Lighting

⦿ Smart Buildings

⦿ Residential Lighting Controls

Based on the end-use, the global Smart Lighting LPWA market classified into:

⦿ Transportation Agencies

⦿ Smart Lighting CMS Platforms

⦿ Lighting Control Systems

⦿ IoT Platforms

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global Smart Lighting LPWA Market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

Global Smart Lighting LPWA Market by product

Global Smart Lighting LPWA Market by end-user

Global Smart Lighting LPWA Market by region

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

