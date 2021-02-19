Seasonings Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: MDH Spices, Kraft Foods H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC; Unilever

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Global seasonings market is set to witness a steady CAGR 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for convenience foods and changing lifestyles are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global seasonings market are MDH Spices, Kraft Foods H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC; McCormick & Company, Inc., Unilever, Olam International, Oregon Spice Company, Vanns Spices, LTD, All Seasonings, Everest Spices, DS Group, Associated British Foods plc, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., KIS CO.,LTD, Carolina Ingredients, UK Blending LTD., Elite Spice, Flex Foods Limited., DairiConcepts L.P, Advance Inorganics., Amazon Spices Private Limited, Cross Road, LTD, among others.

Rising demand for organic herbs and species will also enhance the market growth

Increasing multicultural population worldwide acts as a market driver

Technological advancement and development in the food processing equipment industry will also enhance the market growth

Growing disposable income will also help in the upliftment of this market

Fluctuation in the cost of the raw material will restrict the market growth

Rising preference towards conventional spices can also hamper the growth of the market

By Type (Oregano, Pepper, Paprika, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Garlic, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves, Others),

Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Frozen Foods, Savory, Meat and Poultry, Others)

The SEASONINGS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Glanbia Nutritionals announced the launch of their new XtraPro Seasonings which is specially designed for high- protein snacking market. This new seasoning has the ability to increase the protein content and is specially designed for popcorns, chips and other snacks. These seasoning include flavours such as ranch and cheddar, BBQ, garam masala and others. This new product will help the manufacturers to add flavors and protein content to their products

In July 2018, Schwartz announced the launch of their new range of street food seasoning which is specially made to meet the rising demand of the consumers. This new range will consist of Baharat, Caribbean jerk, chimichurri, sriracha, mexican and Korean BBQ. They are specially made so that they can help the customers to create their favourite dishes at home

