Scar Treatment Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

Due to the rising incidence of skin diseases, increasing consciousness amongst people about looks and appearance, surging awareness of scar treatment amongst the masses, rapid technological advancements and innovations in scar treatment, and the rising disposable income of people in several countries, the global scar treatment market grew rapidly during the last few years and is predicted to exhibit rapid progress in the future years as well, as per the findings of the market research company, P&S Intelligence.

The rising incidence of various dermatological diseases and ailments such as vitiligo, eczema, and psoriasis is a major factor driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of such diseases has increased tremendously over the past few years, because of increased exposure to UV (ultraviolet) radiation and the high pollution levels in many countries around the world. The high incidence of skin ailments has resulted in decreased skin elasticity, sunburns, and hair loss.

In 2017, Japan generated around $1.5 billion revenue in the APAC scar treatment market. Increasing geriatric population and rapid economic development in the country are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Brazil is projected to be the fastest-growing scar treatment market in the LATAM region during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the increasing appearance consciousness and rising healthcare expenditure.

