RFID In Healthcare Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Smartrac NV, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Alien Technology Corporation

The RFID In Healthcare Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The RFID market in healthcare was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592292/rfid-market-in-healthcare-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A11

RFID In Healthcare market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Smartrac NV, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Alien Technology Corporation, GAO RFID, Inc, Honeywell International Inc., S3Edge Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Biolog Inc., Impinj Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019 – Alien Technology announced the Higgs-9 IC, the first release of its next-generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits. It enables enterprise-critical applications to run faster, smarter, and with quicker ROI in RFID deployments.

– January 2019 – Smartrac NV introduced Eagle, an all-new RAIN RFID product line whose top read range and state-of-the-art UCODE 8 chip by NXP make it a superior choice for global retail applications.

Key Market Trends:

Asset Tracking Using RFID Holds a Significant Market Share Among All Other Applications

– Manually managing hospital assets, which include medical equipment, surgical equipment, data charts, etc., becomes tedious, especially during emergencies.

– Moreover, according to the World Health Organization estimates, one million people die each year from counterfeit medicines.

– Therefore, with RFID asset tracking solutions, hospitals are able to save significant time and even costs, as they are able to curb theft and losses to a significant extent.

– North America leads when it comes to the highest number of counterfeits concerning pharmaceuticals, followed by Asia.

North America to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Most physicians in North America believe that digital health has robust potential in terms of improving patient care and thus are actively adopting digital solutions in their practices.

– The North York General Hospital is the first hospital in Canada to leverage RFID medication management solution, to enhance accuracy and efficiency within its pharmacy operations

– Furthermore, in June 2018, Fujitsu Frontech North America (FFNA) released one of the smallest laundry tags on the market with built-in RFID technology. The size is at six to seven millimetres in width. The use of RFID by the health-care markets has grown fast enough in this region that it is putting pressure on manufacturers to insert RFID tags into their products before shipping them to customers.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592292/rfid-market-in-healthcare-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A11

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com