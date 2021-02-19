RF Microneedling(Asia-Pacific) Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis (2021-2027) | Lumenis, Cutera, Hunan Astiland Medical Aesthetics Technology, nubway, Timpac Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

The New Report “Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market” published by Data bridge Market Research, covers the market landscape, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit and the industry thoroughly by considering several aspects. According to this market report, the market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period 2027. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the face of the industry. Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market research report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. The Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling report further provides the foremost segmented consumption and sales data of various sorts of StandUp Paddle Board, downstream consumption fields, and competitive landscape in several regions and countries round the world.

RF microneedling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 42,558.99 thousand by 2027. Growing demand of anti-aging therapies and increasing awareness about aesthetics procedures is a driving factor for the market growth.

In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

Lumenis

Cutera

Hunan Astiland Medical Aesthetics Technology Co., Ltd

nubway Co.Ltd

Timpac Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

CANDELA CORPORATION

LUTRONIC

Sincoheren Ltd

Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co., Ltd Company

Market Analysis and Insights: Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market

RF micro needling (MNRF) is a minimally invasive aesthetic procedure which is also recognized as collagen induction therapy, conglomerates conventional micro-needling procedure professionally with the component of radio frequency energy. The RF micro needling conveys energy in to skin via small needles to produce tiny holes in the top of skin layer which triggers human body to create new elastin and collagen, causing constriction and tightening of the skin. The RF energy is delivered so deeply, it can produce faster results that are more dramatic.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Device Type (Device, RF Micro Needle Sets)

By Gender Type (Male, Female)

By Application (Acne Scar, Fine Lines, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Skin Tightening, Stretch Marks, Hyperpigmentation, Irregular Skin Texture and Tone, Face Lifting, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Speaking of the latest updates, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to adverse socio-economic implications across the globe. Moreover, a credible Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the – market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Highlights of TOC:

Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market Overview: It begins with product outline market scope, Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market opportunities, market driving force and market risks respectively. It likewise incorporates a brief look at the local investigation and market size analysis for the survey time frame 2021-2027.

Organization Profiles: Each organization profiled in the report is surveyed for its market development keeping in view fundamental factors like value, market gross margin, revenue, production, applications, and presentation, zones served, and creation locales.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It incorporates modern chain investigation, fabricating measure Manufacturing, Country level, with sales, revenue and Calcite market share for key countries in the world.

Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market Dynamics: Readers are furnished with a complete investigation of the market by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue.

Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market Forecast: Here, the report gives utilization conjecture by the application, value, revenue, and creation estimate by product, utilization gauge by regions. This report has added an assessment and augmentation speed of the market in these regions covering, production forecast.

Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into device and RF microneedle sets. In 2020, device segment is dominating in the market due to rising aging population as well as increasing preference of non-invasive treatment by RF micro needling device.

On the basis of gender type, the market is segmented into female and male. In 2020, female segment is dominating in the market due to rising agisng women’s in Asian countries such as China which fuel the demand of RF micro needling device in Asian region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne scar, wrinkles, skin tightening, irregular skin texture and tone, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, enlarged pores, stretch marks, face lifting and others. In 2020, acne scar segment is dominating the market as prevalence of acne scars has increased in the region due to bad life style among the youth compare than other disease

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, ambulatory care centers and others. In 2020, dermatology clinics segment is dominating in the market because dermatology clinics provide better treatment facilities as well as availability of skilled technician, doctors and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender is dominating in the market as direct tender provide direct supply of RF micro needling devices which is cost efficient for end users such as dermatological clinics, hospitals and others.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Market Share Analysis

RF microneedling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Asia-Pacific presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific RF microneedling market.

The major players covered in the report are Lumenis, Cutera, Hunan Astiland Medical Aesthetics Technology Co., Ltd., nubway Co.Ltd., Timpac Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., CANDELA CORPORATION, LUTRONIC, Sincoheren Ltd, Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co., Ltd Company among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In February 2019, LUTRONIC has received the U.S. FDA authorisation for Lutronic Genius radiofrequency microneedling platform. The new system is comprised of sophisticated feedback and sensing system to provide algorithms feedback at real-time and to deliver more consistent energy during the treatment. With the launch of new technology the company is focusing to lead market in the forecast period.

In January 2018, Cutera has launched Secret RF, a new fractional radio frequency microneedling technology based device to deliver heat into the under layers of the skin by using the controlled RF energy for aesthetic procedures. With the launch of new technology the company is focusing on enhancement of their product portfolio and to increase revenue generation.

Key questions Answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market?

What was the size of the Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market by value in 2021?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market?

What are the Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling Industry?

What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific RF Microneedling market in 2027?

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

