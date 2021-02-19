Refinery Catalysts Market 2021| Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Catalytic reforming is known to be a chemical process that is used to convert petroleum refinery naphthas distilled from crude oil (typically having low octane ratings) into high-octane liquid products called reformates, which are premium blending stocks for high-octane gasoline. Zeolites, being a refinery catalyst, are extensively used refinery materials, owing to their properties to provide microporosity and adjustable acidity, hence making it ideal for petrochemical applications. Furthermore, these are widely used in processes, such as olefin dealkylation, naphtha isomerization, reforming, hydrocracking, and cracking. In addition to that, fluid catalytic cracking is a type of secondary unit operation which is used in producing additional gasoline in the refining process.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The refinery catalysts market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as the growing demand for gasoline and diesel has increased the requirement of raw materials for their production. Due to the increasing consumption of soaring diesel and gasoline as the primary transportation fuel is further expected to fuel the refinery catalyst demand over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations towards Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) and strict emission standards among developed regions, including the U.S. and Canada, are also influencing the global refinery catalyst market demand in the petroleum refining sector. However, The limited crude oil reserves are expected to hamper the refinery catalyst industry as it is directly dependent on the production of energy from crude oil. Nevertheless, The consequent decrease in the overall cost of manufacturing can, in turn, will help refinery catalyst manufacturers to gain a greater market share.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Refinery Catalysts Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the refinery catalysts market with detailed market segmentation by type, ingredient, and geography. The global refinery catalysts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading refinery catalysts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global refinery catalysts market is segmented on the basis of type and ingredient. On the basis of type, the refinery catalysts market is segmented into FCC catalysts, hydrotreating catalysts, hydrocracking catalysts, and catalytic reforming catalysts. The refinery catalysts market on the basis of the ingredient is classified into Zeolites, Metals, and Chemical Compounds.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global refinery catalysts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The refinery catalysts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the refinery catalysts market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the refinery catalysts market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global refinery catalysts market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from refinery catalysts market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for refinery catalysts in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the refinery catalysts market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the refinery catalysts market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Albemarle Corporation

Axens SA

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

Clariant International Ltd

Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell, UOP LLC.

Johnson Matthey Plc

W. R. Grace & Co.

