Quadruped Robot Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2020-2030

Quadruped robot is a rough-terrain robot that has four legs or limbs and follows the gait pattern of a quadruped animal. These robots have three DOF (degree of freedom) legs for ease in walking any direction

A quadruped robot is enabled with an onboard battery, owing to which it can operate continuously for 2 to 4 hours, depending upon the activity

Additionally, quadruped robots are equipped with perception sensors that ensures safe operation

Quadruped robots are used in military, rescue, telemedicine, and industrial applications.

Rise in Demand for Quadruped Robots for Use in Defense Industry

Quadruped robots are largely used in the defense industry to identify target locations accurately in adverse conditions

Quadruped robots can be controlled and operated via Bluetooth or wireless remote control with advances in technology

Moreover, these robots are equipped with cameras, sensors, and GPS trackers to provide accurate position information even in hazardous environments

Thus, increasing focus on adopting quadruped robots in the defense industry is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Increasing use of Quadruped Robots in Research Field Fueling the Global Quadruped Robot Market

Quadruped robots are largely used in offshore sites for inspection to detect leakage of oil & gas

Quadruped robots are equipped with visual and thermal cameras, microphones, and gas detection sensors that allows the robot to generate a 3D map of its surroundings to carry out inspection efficiently.

Selection of various shapes of quadruped robots takes place based on application, as sometimes it is difficult to detect the gas leakage in tight spaces

As a result of these factors, demand for quadruped robots for inspection applications is increasing, which is expected to drive the global quadruped robot market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Quadruped Robot Market

In terms of region, the global quadruped robot market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global quadruped robot market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of quadruped robots operate in the region

Additionally, U.S. manufacturers are increasingly focusing on development of new technologies which is expected to boost the quadruped robot market in the region during the forecast period.

The quadruped robot market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Quadruped Robot Market

The global quadruped robot market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for quadruped robots. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global quadruped robot market include: