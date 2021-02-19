Pouch Packaging Market Trends, Insights, Business Opportunity, Forecast by 2026; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Global Pouch Packaging Market: Overview

A pouch packaging is made from a laminate of flexible plastic and metal foils. It provides a hygienic packaging solution to a variety of food and drinking materials as a result of aseptic processing. The pouch packaging is expected to replace the food packaging in cans and other metals packaging products. Owing to these factor the global pouch packaging market is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The market is also projected to grow as a result of growing snacking trend in various countries. Factors such as improved FDA regulations for pet food, and reduced transportation cost as a result of reduced weight of the food filled pouches, are also supporting the growth of global pouch packaging market in recent times.

A report by Transparency Market Research offers a 360 degree view of the global pouch packaging market. It offers an in-depth analysis of various facets of the market including key growth parameters, notable developments, challenges, and opportunities for various players. The report offers an insightful information to the players of global pouch packaging market in order to help them in better decision making.

Global Pouch Packaging Market: Notable Developments

The global pouch packaging market has a highly fragmented and competitive scenario. The market is dominated by some of the prominent players across the globe. Factors such as rising demand of pouches in food and beverages sector has created enormous opportunities for the players. In order to leverage such opportunities at the maximum, the players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. These strategies are providing the players with a competitive edge to stay ahead of their rivals.

In April 2019 AmLite Ultra Recyclable pouch was launched by Amcor Ltd. The new product is designed for packaging a wide range of products such as food, home and personal care along with pharmaceuticals items. AmLite Ultra Recyclable pouch can be recycled in existing polyolefin recycling streams.

In January 2018, Amcor Ltd announced the development of all the packaging to be recyclable or reusable by the end of 2025. The company also planned to focus on promoting its use and benefits to various regions across the globe.

Some of the major players of global pouch packaging market are Tetra Laval International S.A., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Berry Global, Inc, Crown Holdings, and Amcor Ltd.

Global Pouch Packaging Market: Key Drivers

Growing trend of carrying snacks in pouches has become one of the major factor that is promoting the growth of global pouch packaging market in the projected tenure. The growth of the market is also influenced by the growing trend of eating on the go as result of changing lifestyle of the people. Moreover, the pouch packaging increases the shelf life of the food products by retaining the taste and nutrition. This has influenced majority of the working class and health oriented people in various countries. Owing to these parameters, the global pouch packaging market is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period.

Although the growth of the market is expected to get hampered as a result of lack of high speed filling equipment impacting the production and stringent regulatory compliances by organizations such as FDA. However, the manufacturers are focusing on providing customers with intelligent solutions designed with customer centric approaches. This is expected to help the manufacturers to bypass the challenges and keep the growth moving forward for the global pouch packaging market.

Global Pouch Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

As a result of growing economy of two major countries namely India and China, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the largest growth among all the other regions of global pouch packaging market. The growth is also attributed to rising disposable income of the people and growth of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet-food, and cosmetics in the region. Finally, the availability of a huge variety of ready to eat foods in the region is also projected to support Asia Pacific to the top of global pouch packaging market in the forecast period.

