Population Health Management Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, i2i Population Health, Health Catalyst and more.

Global Population Health Management Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Population Health Management Market is projected to reach USD 39.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 22.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.This report spread across 132 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 104 Tables and 26 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Population Health Management Market:

Cerner Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

i2i Population Health (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Optum (US)

Enli Health Intelligence (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

Orion Health (New Zealand)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

HealthEC

LLC (US)

Medecision (US)

Arcadia (US)

athenahealth (US)

Cotiviti (US)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US)

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

SPH Analytics (US)

Lightbeam Health Solutions (US)

Innovaccer (US)

Citra Health Solutions (US)

Evolent Health Inc. (US)

Lumeris (US)

Forward Health Group (US)

Population health management solutions are delivered to end users through the on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware are supporting its increased adoption in the population health management market.

On the basis of component, the population health management market is segmented into software and services.The software segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market in 2019. Technological advancements in IT solutions and big data analytics, growth of cloud computing, and increasing penetration of the Internet across the globe are some of the key factors driving the demand for software-based HCIT solutions.

“By end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55%

By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 20%,and the Rest of the World: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Population Health Management Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the population health management market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market and the different component segments, such as software and services.The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, solution offerings, and recent developments.