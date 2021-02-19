Pool Chemical Market Research Report 2021
Pool Chemical Market, via Type, Application, Region
The Pool Chemical Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Pool Chemical market is segmented into
- Trichlor
- Dichlor
- Cal hypo
- Liquid chlorine
- Algaecides
- Balancers
- Specialty product
Segment by Application, the Pool Chemical market is segmented into
- Residential Pool
- Commercial Pool
By Company, the Pool Chemical market is segmented into
- Lonza
- FMC
- NC Brands
- Haviland Pool
- Occidental Chemical
- Westlake Chemical
- Lanxess
- Monsanto
- Robelle
- Olin
- Nippon Soda
- Nankai Chemical
- Clorox Pool & Spa
- Coastal Chemical Pools
- SunGuard
- Tosoh
Production by Region, the Pool Chemical market is segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region, the Pool Chemical market is segmented into
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Pool Chemical Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pool Chemical
1.2 Pool Chemical Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pool Chemical Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Trichlor
1.2.3 Dichlor
1.2.4 Cal hypo
1.2.5 Liquid chlorine
1.2.6 Algaecides
1.2.7 Balancers
1.2.8 Specialty product
1.3 Pool Chemical Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Pool Chemical Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential Pool
1.3.3 Commercial Pool
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Pool Chemical Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Pool Chemical Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Pool Chemical Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Pool Chemical Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Pool Chemical Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Pool Chemical Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Pool Chemical Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Pool Chemical Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Pool Chemical Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Pool Chemical Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
