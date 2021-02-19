Plant Extract Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise, Kangcare

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Global plant extract market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising growth in R&D activities in plant extracts market is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plant extract market are Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise, Kangcare, PT. INDESSO AROMA, PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta., VidyaHerbs, Tokiwa Phytochemical Co. Ltd., NATIVE EXTRACTS Pty Ltd., Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., Döhler, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Martin Bauer Group, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc., Network Nutrition, FT Technologies, Lehmann&Voss&Co., Ingredia Nutritional, TimTec LLC, Alkaloids Corporation, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., Phytovation, Kuber Impex Ltd, Qualiphar, Prinova Group LLC, Indena S.p.A., William Reed Business Media Ltd among others.

The plant extracts are isolation of natural products from the plants. Plant extraction is separation of liquid or solid from plants by using extraction method. These plant extracts are used for various applications which include food industry, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry among others.

China had become world’s most significant source for plant extracts. As per Chinese customs statistics in 2010, China’s plant extracts of exports had amounted to $815 million, accounting for 41.9% of China’s total export of Chinese medicine, the extract of Chinese products had become the huge fueling factor in raising the China’s export rate. Presently, there are around more than 2000 enterprises focusing in trade business and plant extraction with thousands of products being exported to foreign countries per year.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising awareness about side-effects of synthetic flavors is driving the market growth

Growing popularity of convenience foods may propel the growth of the market

Growing health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts will boost the market in the forecast period

Increasing demand for dietary food supplements is a driver for the market growth

Fluctuation of price will restrain the market growth

Insufficient supply of raw materials is hampering the growth of the market

By Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils, Spices, Flavors & Fragrances),

Forms (Powder, Liquid, Others),

Source (Leaves, Fruits, Flowers and Bulbs, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems, Others),

Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Others)

The PLANT EXTRACT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Symrise had opened a new laboratory for cosmetic ingredients in Germany. This will help the company in development and testing of new cosmetic formulations. This expansion will assist the company to expand the micro protection category’s capabilities within the cosmetic ingredients division

In January 2019, Givaudan had opened technical and commercial centre in Casablanca, Morocco which consist of lab with novel technologies. This will help the company to expand its business in North America

