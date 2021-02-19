Photomask Market 2021 Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2023

Integration of robotics is expected to be one of the key trends in the photomask market in the coming years. Increasing demand for smart home, smart infrastructure, smart cities, smart cars, etc., is driving Internet of Things (IoT) across various industries. This is resulting in the growing automation in the semiconductor industry, thereby driving the global market for photomask.

A new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) expects the global market for photomask to experience sluggish growth, expanding at the CAGR of 2.3% between 2017 and 2026. The global market for photomask is also anticipated to reach US$ 4,249.1 million revenue by 2026 end.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36626

Masters to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Photomask Type

Masters is likely to emerge as one of the highly preferred photomasks. By 2026 end, masters is estimated to bring in close to US$ 2,600 million revenue. Masters mask is the photomask used to make copy masks. The circuit patterns are also made in the same size as actual size of circuit on wafers. Generally, masters mask consist the full image of final wafer and the resolution is also limited to around 1um-2um which is sufficient for many emerging or mature technologies.

Captive Trade Type to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Captive trade type is likely to gain more than half of the revenue share by 2017 end. Captive trade type in the photomask market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 2,400 million revenue towards 2026 end. Mask shop is the factory which manufactures photomask for semiconductor industry. Captive mask shops are owned by biggest semiconductor corporations and are the part of in-house operations. Captive mask shops have also become a competitive necessity among the tier-1 device makers. Captive model is more beneficial when it comes to testing new mask sets, as merchant mask shop can only produce it but cannot test new mask sets. The time taken in mask production is also less as everything is done in-house.

Emulsion Technology to Gain Maximum Traction in the Market

Compared to the various technologies in the photomask market, emulsion technology is likely to be one of the most preferred technologies in the global market for photomask. By 2026 end, emulsion technology is estimated to reach around US$ 1,900 million revenue. Emulsion glass photomask has a good dimensional accuracy and also does not get affected from humidity induced problems. Hence, it is suitable for high accuracy and high-resolution process.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36626

APEJ to Emerge as the Largest Region in the Global Market for Photomask

South Korea and China are the leading countries in APEJ for photomask. These countries are the home of most of the key electronics manufacturing companies. Also, China is witnessing a huge demand for semiconductor components, especially integrated chips. The Chinese government has also done some changes in its policy to encourage development of domestic semiconductor industry. Adoption of latest technologies in North American countries such as Canada and the U.S. and high concentration of prominent semiconductor companies are driving the market for photomask in the region.

Read TMR Research Methodology at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

Competition Tracking

LG Innotek Co., Ltd, Taiwan Mask Corporation, SK-Electronics Co., Ltd, HOYA Corporation, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd, Nippon Filcon Co., Ltd, Lasertec Corporation, Photronics, Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation, and Applied Materials, Inc., are prominent market players in the global market for photomask. Market players are focusing on developing new sets of photomasks due to the shrinking size of semiconductor devices owing to the technological advancement in packaging of semiconductor such as 3D packaging.