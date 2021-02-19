Pet Food Packaging Market To Register a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits | Amcor Plc, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

Pet food packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the pet food packaging market to grow by USD 14 million at a CAGR of 4.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising affection for pets leading to greater adoption of pets, high-income level of pet owners and changing lifestyles has been directly impacting the growth of pet food packaging market.

The major players covered in pet food packaging market report Amcor Plc, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Huhtamäki, Berry Global Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Ardagh Group S.A., AptarGroup, Inc., Goglio S.p.A., Transcontinental Inc., Coveris., ProAmpac, Silgan Holdings Inc., WINPAK LTD, Crown, American Packaging Corporation., BALL CORPORATION, Greif., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Diamond Pet Foods, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, are among other domestic and global players.

Pet food packaging is a complete animal-cooked diet to avoid contamination and to protect the hygiene of animal feed. It also contains high-fencing bars to protect the animal’s food from rust and water. In addition, mixed foods are used to repel odors and to lubricate the animal’s diet. These pet food items are mainly packaged in metal cans, packaging, multiwall bags and more. Bags are the most widely used form of packaged animal feed. Consumables such as plastic, laminate, metal, and aluminium are used in the production of packaging for pets. Improved and specially processed pet food is often sold in small packages with high presentation capabilities. Plastic is one of the most popular materials used for packaging pet food. In addition, plastics contain large fence structures and are durable as they are associated with other materials involved in the construction of food packaging for pets. Improved advanced movements such as single serving, easy opening, easy transport, and zippers increase customer potential in the pet food packaging market.

Rise in pet food expenditure and growth in pet ownership is a driving factor for the growth of pet food packaging market. Convenience, simplicity, and product differentiation with transparency in pet food packaging and humanization of pet food is also a driving factor for the pet food packaging market. E-commerce and online delivery channels and countries with emerging economies is an opportunity for the pet food packaging market.

By Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic and Metal),

Packaging Form (Bags, Cans, Pouches and Boxes/Cartons),

Application (Dry Food, Wet Food and Pet Treats),

Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish and Bird)

The countries covered in the pet food packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

