[PDF] Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market: Very Simple Things You Can Do To Grow

Virtual reality headset have a stereoscopic head-mounted display, which provides realistic images separately for each eye, stereo sound, and sensors for head motion tracing. Sensors used for head motion tracking are gyroscopes, accelerometers, and structured light systems, among others. Moreover, virtual reality headsets also comprises sensors for eye tracing and gaming controller.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : Sony Corporation, Samsung electronics Ltd., HTC Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Avegant Corporation, Facebook, Fove, Inc., and Oculus VR, LLC.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of headset type, the global virtual reality headsets market is segmented into:

Handheld

Smartphones Enabled

PC-connected

On the basis of component, the global virtual reality headsets market is segmented into:

Head-mounted display

Stereo sound system

Head motion tracking sensor

Controllers

Display screen

On the basis of application, the global virtual reality headsets market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Games & Entertainment

Automobile

Education

Real Estate

Military

