[PDF] Portable Printer Market: Best Ways To Grow

Portable Printer Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global Portable Printer Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis.

About Portable Printer:

Portable printer finds significant application in empowering the mobile workforce to create printed documents, receipts, and invoices. This helps in enhancing the employee productivity while on the move, specifically in retail, transportation & logistics, and hospitality sectors. Moreover, portable printers help avoid security breach in enterprises, owing to which they experience significant demand from various end-use industries. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel the portable printer market growth over the forecast period.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : Bixolon, Brother International Corporation, Canon Inc., Fujitsu Isotec Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Oki Printing Solutions, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Regional Breakout for Portable Printer Market: North America, Europe, Asia & Rest of World.

Overview Portable Printer Market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Portable Printer Market Taxonomy:

Global Portable Printer Market, By Technology:

Thermal Printer

Inkjet Printer

Impact Printer

Global Portable Printer Market, By Output Type:

Barcode, Labels and Ticketing

Receipts

Documents & Others

Global Portable Printer Market, By End User Industry:

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Others

