[PDF] Port Infrastructure Market: Few Little Known Ways To Make The Most Out Of Port Infrastructure

Globalization has led to increased emphasis on international trade activities that has in turn led to substantial increase in spending for the development of transport facilities that include roads, railways, waterways, and airports. Among these, port infrastructure market is projected to witness highest gains through the forecast period (2019-2027), primarily owing to increasing proliferation of sea trade and major investments in infrastructural development in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Middle East.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : ACS Group, Hyundai Engineering, Consolidated Engineering Construction Co, Bechtel, and Danube Ports Network Company.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Port Infrastructure Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of infrastructure project, the global port infrastructure market is classified into:

Container

Energy

Break-bulk

Roll-on/roll-off ports (ro-ro ports)

On the basis of facility type, the global port infrastructure market is classified into:

Deep-water seaport

Seaport

River port

Harbor

Pier, Jetty or wharf

Port terminal

Off shore terminal

Canal

