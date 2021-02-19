[PDF] NIR Moisture Analyzers Market: Few Facts Everyone Should Know

NIR Moisture Analyzers Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global NIR Moisture Analyzers Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

About NIR Moisture Analyzers:

Near-infrared moisture analyzers (NIR moisture analyzers) are electronic devices that analyze and control the moisture of the product in during various stages of the manufacturing process. NIR moisture analyzers use an infrared light source which is passed through the product sample. Some light is absorbed by the sample and the remaining is reflected and measured. It then proportionately provides the value of the moisture in the sample.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, FINNA SENSORS, MoistTech Corp., Sensortech Systems Inc., Process Sensors Corporation, Analyticon Instruments Corporation, Kett Electric Laboratory, Limab AB, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., AMETEK, Inc., Michell Instruments Inc., Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Sartorius AG, Metrohm AG, and others.

Regional Breakout for NIR Moisture Analyzers Market: North America, Europe, Asia & Rest of World.

Overview NIR Moisture Analyzers Market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

NIR Moisture Analyzers Market Taxonomy:

Global NIR Moisture Analyzers Market, by Product Type:

Desktop Moisture Analyzers

Handheld Moisture Analyzers

Global NIR Moisture Analyzers Market, by End-use Industry:

Pharmaceutical

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Agriculture and Forestry

Textile

