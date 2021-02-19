[PDF] Marine Electronics Market: Some Secrets You Should Know For Go To Top In The Industry

Marine Electronics Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global Marine Electronics Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

About Marine Electronics:

Marine electronics are specially designed electronic devices used in ships, yachts or boats, which have water proofing or water corrosion resistance properties that protect ships, boats or yachts from salty water, brackish water, and irregular waves. These devices come in sizes ranging from 7 inches to 19 inches. Each marine device has its own specific function. Electronic devices that are used in marine environment comprise global positioning system devices (GPS), radio detection and ranging (RADAR) and video displays, chart plotters, sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) systems, radar displays used to give radar data to operator, and chart plotters used in navigation application.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : Transas, Kongsberg Gruppen, Intellian, Honeywell Process Solutions, Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics Inc. (Hummingbird), Atlas Electronics, FLIR Systems, Furuno electric, Garmin, Navico, Neptune Sonar, and Northrop Grumman

Regional Breakout for Marine Electronics Market: North America XXX million $, Europe XXX million $, Asia XXX million $ & Rest of World.

Overview Marine Electronics Market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Marine Electronics Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of end user, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Commercial shipping

Work Boats

Naval

Fishing Vessels

Recreational Boats

On the basis of display type, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Multi-functional

Instrumental

On the basis of system, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Control System

Monitoring System

Navigational System

Communication System

