[PDF] Lighting fixture Market: The Secret History And Future Growth

Lighting fixture Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global Lighting fixture Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

About Lighting fixture:

A light fixture or light fitting is an electrical device containing an electric lamp that provides illumination. The primary components of a lighting fixture include a lamp socket, for holding purpose, and a fixture body. Lighting fixtures with an electrical lamp are termed as a luminaire. Furthermore, lighting fixture is also comprised of electric ballast, reflectors, aperture, and an outer shell, which acts as a protective cover for the electric lamp. Over the years, lighting fixtures have evolved from conventional lighting technology and fluorescent lamps to energy-efficient lighting technology such as LED lamps.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., American Electric Lighting, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cooper Lighting, LLC, Hubbel Lighting, Inc., Juno Lighting Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LSI Industries. and Zumtobel Lighting GmbH.

Regional Breakout for Lighting fixture Market: North America XXX million $, Europe XXX million $, Asia XXX million $ & Rest of World.

Overview Lighting fixture Market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Lighting fixture Market Taxonomy:

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Product Type:

Ceiling, Pendant and Chandelier

Wall Mounted

Recessed

Portable

High Bay and Low Bay

Others (Emergency Lighting, Track Lighting, and Fan)

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Application:

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Outdoor

Architectural

Others(Automotive, Aerospace, and Machinery)

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

