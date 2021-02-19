[PDF] Green Cement Market: New Key Tactics The Pros Use

Green Cement Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global Green Cement Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

About Green Cement:

Cement is one of the most crucial materials in modern construction industry. It works as the binding material, which keeps other materials such as bricks, steel together intact. Green cement is a relatively new concept yet it has been used widely in the construction industry. As an initiative to reduce environmental threats produced by manufacturing of cement, green cement has opted for construction. Green cement is a form of cement, which is produced with the help of a carbon-negative manufacturing process. It means harmful emissions during the manufacturing of cement are minimized, making that cement eco-friendly. Green cement offers various advantages over ordinary Portland cement. For instance, it reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 10%, it reduces water consumption by 20 percent.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : Holcim Ltd., Jaypee Group, Cemex, Eurocement group, Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd, and Lafarge Cement Company

Overview Green Cement Market

Green Cement Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global green cement market is classified into:

Fly Ash-based

Slag-based

Limestone-based

Silica fume-based

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the global green cement market is classified into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of regions, the global green cement market is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

