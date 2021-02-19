[PDF] Ceramic Tiles Market: Few Facts Everyone Should Know

Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

About Ceramic Tiles:

Ceramic tiles are increasing being adopted by the residential sector. These tiles are usually made of sand, clay, or other natural products. The raw material is first molded into desired shape and size, and is then baked in a kiln at temperature exceeding 1,000º Celsius. Ceramic tiles are majorly used in the construction industry to cover surfaces such as internal and external floors, walls, roofs, partitions, and footpaths. Demand for ceramic tiles is rising, owing to the benefits offered by them such as high durability, water resistivity, color permanence, and easy maintenance.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gruppo Concorde, Siam Cement group, Kajaria Ceramics, Johnson Tiles, RAK Ceramics, Ceramica Saloni, S.A.U, Grupo Lamosa, Somany Ceramics, China Ceramics Co., Ltd, and Lasselsberger GmbH.

Regional Breakout for Ceramic Tiles Market: North America XXX million $, Europe XXX million $, Asia XXX million $ & Rest of World.

Overview Ceramic Tiles Market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Ceramic Tiles Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the ceramic tiles market is segmented into:

Glazed

Porcelain

Others (Scratch Free, and others)

On the basis of application, the ceramic tiles market is segmented into:

Floor tiles

Wall tiles

Others (Roof tiles, and others)

On the basis of construction type, the ceramic tiles market is segmented into:

New Construction

Replacement & Renovation

On the basis of end user, the ceramic tiles market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

