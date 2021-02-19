[PDF] Cement Grinding Aids Market: The Secret History And Future Growth

Cement Grinding Aids Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis.

About Cement Grinding Aids:

Cement grinding aids are additives, which are used for improving the grinding efficiency of the cement grinding mill. The grinding aids facilitates the formation of electrostatic charges on surfaces causing the agglomeration of cement particles. The cement grinding aids are highly helpful in improving the strength of the cement and enhancing other properties such as the applicability of water demand, liquidity, and the setting time of cement.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd, BASF SE, CHRYSO SAS, Ecmas Group, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., KMCO LLC, MYK Schomburg, PROQUICESA, Shalimar Tar Products, Sika AG, Thermax Global, and Unisol

Regional Breakout for Cement Grinding Aids Market: North America XXX million $, Europe XXX million $, Asia XXX million $ & Rest of World.

Overview Cement Grinding Aids Market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Cement Grinding Aids Market Taxonomy:

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market, By Product Type:

Amine-based Grinding Aids Monoethanolamine (MEA) Diethanolamine (DEA) Treiethanolamine (TEA) Triisopropanolamine (TIPA)

Alcohol-based Grinding Aids Ethylene Glycol (EG) Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Ether-based Grinding Aids Poly Carboxylate Ether (PCE)



Global Cement Grinding Aids Market, By Cement Type:

Blended Cement

Hydraulic Cement

Portland Cement

Others

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market, By Application:

Ball Mills

Vertical Mills

Ground-granulated Blast-furnace Slag (GGBS) Grinding

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market, By End-use Industry:

Construction

Home Decoration

Others

