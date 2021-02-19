[PDF] Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Some Super Useful Tips To Improve In This Field

Airport Sleeping Pods Market Report 2021: Revenue, Size & Growth

Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

About Airport Sleeping Pods:

Sleeping pods are enclosed beds, or state-of-the-art chair that converts into a sleeping pod with a fold-flat bed, which are used by passengers during layover at airports. These sleeping pods offer facilities such as Wi-Fi, television, and minimum requisite space for a human body resting. Increasing government investment for offering passenger-friendly facilities at airports is one of the major factors for growth of the global airport sleeping pods market. For instance, in 2016, Government of India announced a plans to invest US$ 120 Billion for infrastructure development of airports. Most governments focus on allotting space for sleeping pods in airports to private parties who handle the installation and maintenance of pods.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are : GoSleep, Sleepbox, SnoozeCube, and MetroNaps.

Airport Sleeping Pods Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global airport sleeping pods market is classified into:

Single occupancy sleeping pods

Shared occupancy sleeping pods

On the basis of End-users, the global airport sleeping pods market is classified into:

Children

Adult

On the basis of regions, the global airport sleeping pods market is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

