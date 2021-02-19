Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market Forecast in Addition to Top key players like: Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, Hempel A/S, Promat International, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Teknos Group, Carboline, Nullifire, Sika AG, BASF SE, 3M, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

The constantly developing nature of the Passive Fire Retardant Coating industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Passive Fire Retardant Coating industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Passive Fire Retardant Coating market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Passive Fire Retardant Coating industry and all types of Passive Fire Retardant Coatings that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, Hempel A/S, Promat International, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Teknos Group, Carboline, Nullifire, Sika AG, BASF SE, 3M, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Major Types,

By Type

Intumescent

Cementitious

By Technology

Water-based Coating

Solvent-based Coating

Major Applications,

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Passive Fire Retardant Coating market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 By Type -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Intumescent -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Cementitious -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 By Technology -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Water-based Coating -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Solvent-based Coating -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Passive Fire Retardant Coating Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Passive Fire Retardant Coating Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Passive Fire Retardant Coating Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Passive Fire Retardant Coating Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Passive Fire Retardant Coating Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Passive Fire Retardant Coating Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Passive Fire Retardant Coating Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Passive Fire Retardant Coating Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Passive Fire Retardant Coating Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Passive Fire Retardant Coating Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Passive Fire Retardant Coating Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Passive Fire Retardant Coating Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Passive Fire Retardant Coating Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Passive Fire Retardant Coating Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Passive Fire Retardant Coating Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Passive Fire Retardant Coating Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Passive Fire Retardant Coating Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Passive Fire Retardant Coating Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Passive Fire Retardant Coating Competitive Analysis

6.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Company Profiles

6.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Product Introduction

6.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.2.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Company Profiles

6.2.2 PPG Industries, Inc. Product Introduction

6.2.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.3.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Company Profiles

6.3.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Product Introduction

6.3.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Jotun

6.4.1 Jotun Company Profiles

6.4.2 Jotun Product Introduction

6.4.3 Jotun Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Hempel A/S

6.5.1 Hempel A/S Company Profiles

6.5.2 Hempel A/S Product Introduction

6.5.3 Hempel A/S Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Promat International

6.6.1 Promat International Company Profiles

6.6.2 Promat International Product Introduction

6.6.3 Promat International Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

6.7.1 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd Company Profiles

6.7.2 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd Product Introduction

6.7.3 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Teknos Group

6.8.1 Teknos Group Company Profiles

6.8.2 Teknos Group Product Introduction

6.8.3 Teknos Group Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Carboline

6.9.1 Carboline Company Profiles

6.9.2 Carboline Product Introduction

6.9.3 Carboline Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Nullifire

6.10.1 Nullifire Company Profiles

6.10.2 Nullifire Product Introduction

6.10.3 Nullifire Passive Fire Retardant Coating Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Sika AG

6.12 BASF SE

6.13 3M

6.14 Contego International Inc.

6.15 Isolatek International

6.16 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

7 Conclusion

