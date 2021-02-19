Paint Thinner Market Analysis on Top Key Players, Revenue Growth and Business Development Forecast to 2026: Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, CMP, Axalta, Nippon, Jotun, Henkel, Kansai, Hempel, KCC, RPM, 3M

“

The constantly developing nature of the Paint Thinner industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Paint Thinner industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Paint Thinner market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Paint Thinner industry and all types of Paint Thinners that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, CMP, Axalta, Nippon, Jotun, Henkel, Kansai, Hempel, KCC, RPM, 3M

Major Types,

Mineral Spirits

Acetone

Turpentine

Naphtha

Toluene

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

Dimethylformamide (DMF)

2-Butoxyethanol

Others

Major Applications,

Epoxy Paint Thinner

Alkyd Paint Thinner

Polyurethane Paint Thinner

Acrylic Paint Thinner

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Paint Thinner market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Paint Thinner Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Paint Thinner Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Mineral Spirits -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Acetone -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Turpentine -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Naphtha -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Toluene -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.7 Dimethylformamide (DMF) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.8 2-Butoxyethanol -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.9 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Paint Thinner Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Paint Thinner Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Paint Thinner Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Paint Thinner Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Paint Thinner Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Paint Thinner Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Paint Thinner Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Paint Thinner Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Paint Thinner Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Paint Thinner Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Paint Thinner Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Paint Thinner Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Paint Thinner Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Paint Thinner Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Paint Thinner Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Paint Thinner Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Paint Thinner Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Paint Thinner Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Paint Thinner Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Paint Thinner Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Paint Thinner Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Paint Thinner Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Paint Thinner Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Paint Thinner Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Paint Thinner Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Paint Thinner Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Paint Thinner Competitive Analysis

6.1 Akzo Nobel

6.1.1 Akzo Nobel Company Profiles

6.1.2 Akzo Nobel Product Introduction

6.1.3 Akzo Nobel Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Company Profiles

6.2.2 BASF Product Introduction

6.2.3 BASF Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 PPG

6.3.1 PPG Company Profiles

6.3.2 PPG Product Introduction

6.3.3 PPG Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Sherwin-Williams

6.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Profiles

6.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Product Introduction

6.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 CMP

6.5.1 CMP Company Profiles

6.5.2 CMP Product Introduction

6.5.3 CMP Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Axalta

6.6.1 Axalta Company Profiles

6.6.2 Axalta Product Introduction

6.6.3 Axalta Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Nippon

6.7.1 Nippon Company Profiles

6.7.2 Nippon Product Introduction

6.7.3 Nippon Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Jotun

6.8.1 Jotun Company Profiles

6.8.2 Jotun Product Introduction

6.8.3 Jotun Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Henkel

6.9.1 Henkel Company Profiles

6.9.2 Henkel Product Introduction

6.9.3 Henkel Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Kansai

6.10.1 Kansai Company Profiles

6.10.2 Kansai Product Introduction

6.10.3 Kansai Paint Thinner Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Hempel

6.12 KCC

6.13 RPM

6.14 3M

7 Conclusion

