Outdoor Jackets Market to Witness Rise in Revenues during the forecast Period 2020 – 2026: VF Corp, Amer Sports, Salewa, Black Yak, Marmot Mountain, Columbia, Mammut Sports, VAUDE, Lafuma, Equip Outdoor Technologies, Ozark Gear, Jack Wolfskin, Patagonia, Toread, Decathlon, Bogner Peak Performance, Helly Hansen, Quiksilver, Bergans

The constantly developing nature of the Outdoor Jackets industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Outdoor Jackets industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Outdoor Jackets market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Outdoor Jackets industry and all types of Outdoor Jacketss that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are VF Corp, Amer Sports, Salewa, Black Yak, Marmot Mountain, Columbia, Mammut Sports, VAUDE, Lafuma, Equip Outdoor Technologies, Ozark Gear, Jack Wolfskin, Patagonia, Toread, Decathlon, Bogner Peak Performance, Helly Hansen, Quiksilver, Bergans

Major Types,

Hiking & Running

Climbing

Skiing

Outdoor Camping & Hunting

Cycling

Others

Major Applications,

Men

Women

Kids

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Outdoor Jackets market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Outdoor Jackets Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Outdoor Jackets Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Hiking & Running -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Climbing -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Skiing -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Outdoor Camping & Hunting -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Cycling -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Outdoor Jackets Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Outdoor Jackets Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Outdoor Jackets Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Outdoor Jackets Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Outdoor Jackets Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Outdoor Jackets Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Outdoor Jackets Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Outdoor Jackets Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Outdoor Jackets Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Outdoor Jackets Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Outdoor Jackets Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Outdoor Jackets Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Outdoor Jackets Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Outdoor Jackets Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Outdoor Jackets Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Outdoor Jackets Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Outdoor Jackets Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Outdoor Jackets Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Jackets Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Outdoor Jackets Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Outdoor Jackets Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Outdoor Jackets Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Outdoor Jackets Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Outdoor Jackets Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Outdoor Jackets Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Outdoor Jackets Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Outdoor Jackets Competitive Analysis

6.1 VF Corp

6.1.1 VF Corp Company Profiles

6.1.2 VF Corp Product Introduction

6.1.3 VF Corp Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Amer Sports

6.2.1 Amer Sports Company Profiles

6.2.2 Amer Sports Product Introduction

6.2.3 Amer Sports Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Salewa

6.3.1 Salewa Company Profiles

6.3.2 Salewa Product Introduction

6.3.3 Salewa Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Black Yak

6.4.1 Black Yak Company Profiles

6.4.2 Black Yak Product Introduction

6.4.3 Black Yak Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Marmot Mountain

6.5.1 Marmot Mountain Company Profiles

6.5.2 Marmot Mountain Product Introduction

6.5.3 Marmot Mountain Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Columbia

6.6.1 Columbia Company Profiles

6.6.2 Columbia Product Introduction

6.6.3 Columbia Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Mammut Sports

6.7.1 Mammut Sports Company Profiles

6.7.2 Mammut Sports Product Introduction

6.7.3 Mammut Sports Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 VAUDE

6.8.1 VAUDE Company Profiles

6.8.2 VAUDE Product Introduction

6.8.3 VAUDE Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Lafuma

6.9.1 Lafuma Company Profiles

6.9.2 Lafuma Product Introduction

6.9.3 Lafuma Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Equip Outdoor Technologies

6.10.1 Equip Outdoor Technologies Company Profiles

6.10.2 Equip Outdoor Technologies Product Introduction

6.10.3 Equip Outdoor Technologies Outdoor Jackets Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Ozark Gear

6.12 Jack Wolfskin

6.13 Patagonia

6.14 Toread

6.15 Decathlon

6.16 Bogner,

6.17 Peak Performance

6.18 Helly Hansen

6.19 Quiksilver

6.20 Bergans

7 Conclusion

