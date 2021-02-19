Organic Yogurt Market To Touch US$ 15.5 Bn by 2022

Organic yogurt is a good source of fats, proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates as well as numerous minerals. It is considered as a super food owing to its huge health related benefits. It can be prepared from cow milk or goat milk. When using cow milk the nutrition value it provides is enhanced even further and whey proteins, magnesium, calcium, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D, probiotics, potassium and other enzymes content is maximized. The advantages of organic yogurt is associated with healthy metabolism of the body, healthy blood pressure and a healthy triglyceride level.

Transparency Market Research, in its new report on global organic yogurt market, has included several research insights associated with this market. These include numerous trends, developments in manufacturing, various key players or manufacturers, drivers impacting growth of the organic yogurt market as well as few restraints. Moreover, a future projection for the period of five years has been covered which includes forecasts on every segment of the organic yogurt market.

According to this analytical research report, the global market for organic yogurt is predicted to expand at a stellar CAGR during the period of forecast and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 15.5 Bn by 2022 end.

Specialty Stores Seems to be a Good Choice for Organic Yogurt Distribution

The specialty stores segment by distribution channel is anticipated to be a potential channel for the distribution of organic yogurt market. This segment has been a much preferred choice since last few years. During the course of 2012-2016, specialty stores gained high traction for distribution of several products in food and beverage sector. In case of organic yogurt, in 2017, specialty stores marked a remarkable valuation and dominated other distribution channels in terms of market share. This is expected to grow over the next few years and the specialty stores segment is estimated to reach a noteworthy value of more than US$ 4 Bn by 2022 end. It is also expected to gain the highest BPS during this period. The modern trade segment in the distribution channel category is also catching steam. It is the second largest segment by value share and growth rate.

Spoonable Yogurt is a High Selling Product

Spoonable yogurt is highly preferred by consumers. It is convenient to consume, store and carry. The spoonable yogurt segment by form type is a highly potential category produced on a large scale. The growth of spoonable yogurt segment is high and during the forecast period of 2017-2022, spoonable yogurt segment is expected to reflect a robust CAGR of 14.4% to reach a significant market value by 2022 end.

Competitive Analysis

The extensive market research report on organic yogurt includes analysis on various key players operating in the yogurt industry. Details such as company overview, key financial aspects such as market share and valuation, product portfolio, new product innovations, development in manufacturing techniques, a complete SWOT analysis, geographical reach, etc., of the key players has been covered in this section. The in-depth research report has profiled major players such as Aurora Organic Dairy, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., Horizon Organic Holding Corp., Kroger Co., Purity Foods, Inc., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

