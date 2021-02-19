Organ-On-Chip Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2020- 2026: Emulate, AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio Innovations, Hurel Corporation, Ascendance Biotechnology, Insphero AG, Mimetas B.V, Nortis Inc, Organovo Holdings, Tara Biosystems

“

The constantly developing nature of the Organ-On-Chip industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Organ-On-Chip industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Organ-On-Chip market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Organ-On-Chip industry and all types of Organ-On-Chips that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Emulate, AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio Innovations, Hurel Corporation, Ascendance Biotechnology, Insphero AG, Mimetas B.V, Nortis Inc, Organovo Holdings, Tara Biosystems

Major Types,

Heart-on-chip

Human-on-chip

Intestine-on-chip

Kidney-on-chip

Liver-on-chip

Lung-on-chip

Major Applications,

Diseases Modelling

Patient Stratification

Phenotypic Screening

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Organ-On-Chip market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Organ-On-Chip Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Organ-On-Chip Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Heart-on-chip -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Human-on-chip -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Intestine-on-chip -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Kidney-on-chip -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Liver-on-chip -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Lung-on-chip -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Organ-On-Chip Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Organ-On-Chip Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Organ-On-Chip Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Organ-On-Chip Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Organ-On-Chip Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Organ-On-Chip Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Organ-On-Chip Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Organ-On-Chip Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Organ-On-Chip Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Organ-On-Chip Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Organ-On-Chip Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Organ-On-Chip Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Organ-On-Chip Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Organ-On-Chip Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Organ-On-Chip Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Organ-On-Chip Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Organ-On-Chip Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Organ-On-Chip Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Organ-On-Chip Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Organ-On-Chip Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Organ-On-Chip Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Organ-On-Chip Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Organ-On-Chip Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Organ-On-Chip Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Organ-On-Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Organ-On-Chip Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Organ-On-Chip Competitive Analysis

6.1 Emulate

6.1.1 Emulate Company Profiles

6.1.2 Emulate Product Introduction

6.1.3 Emulate Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 AxoSim Technologies LLC

6.2.1 AxoSim Technologies LLC Company Profiles

6.2.2 AxoSim Technologies LLC Product Introduction

6.2.3 AxoSim Technologies LLC Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 CN Bio Innovations

6.3.1 CN Bio Innovations Company Profiles

6.3.2 CN Bio Innovations Product Introduction

6.3.3 CN Bio Innovations Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Hurel Corporation

6.4.1 Hurel Corporation Company Profiles

6.4.2 Hurel Corporation Product Introduction

6.4.3 Hurel Corporation Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Ascendance Biotechnology

6.5.1 Ascendance Biotechnology Company Profiles

6.5.2 Ascendance Biotechnology Product Introduction

6.5.3 Ascendance Biotechnology Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Insphero AG

6.6.1 Insphero AG Company Profiles

6.6.2 Insphero AG Product Introduction

6.6.3 Insphero AG Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Mimetas B.V

6.7.1 Mimetas B.V Company Profiles

6.7.2 Mimetas B.V Product Introduction

6.7.3 Mimetas B.V Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Nortis Inc

6.8.1 Nortis Inc Company Profiles

6.8.2 Nortis Inc Product Introduction

6.8.3 Nortis Inc Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Organovo Holdings

6.9.1 Organovo Holdings Company Profiles

6.9.2 Organovo Holdings Product Introduction

6.9.3 Organovo Holdings Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Tara Biosystems

6.10.1 Tara Biosystems Company Profiles

6.10.2 Tara Biosystems Product Introduction

6.10.3 Tara Biosystems Organ-On-Chip Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

Thank You.”