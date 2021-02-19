Oncology Information System Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Varian Medical Systems, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation and more.

Global Oncology Information System Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The oncology information systems market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025 from USD 6.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the oncology information systems market is segmented into software, and professional services. Software products include patient information systems, treatment planning systems, and treatment management systems & medical image analysis systems.

On the basis of end-users, the oncology information systems market has been segmented into hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, ablation & cancer care centers, government institutions, and research facilities. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and disease management, as well as trained personnel, has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care and the growing number of hospitals across major markets.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population prone to develop cancer. Apart from this, the rising number of hospitals and cancer care centers in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for foot and ankle devices.

#Key Players- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Varian Medical Systems, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), Epic Systems Corporation (US), IBM (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Advanced Data Systems (US), Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Accuray Incorporated (US), OPTUM (a part of UnitedHealth Group) (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), MICA Information Systems, Inc. (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), EndoSoft LLC (US), and RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden).

