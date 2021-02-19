Night Vision Device Market to See Huge Growth by 2025| KDMI

KD Market Insights (KDMI) recently published market research report on the global Night Vision Device market, this market research report provides detailed analysis of market drivers, challenges, opportunity analysis, and trends, along with various key insights into the market research report. The report on global Night Vision Device market demonstrates the important aspects that are anticipated to shape the growth of the market over the forecast period. The study also includes the analysis of the market size & forecast for the different segments and geographies.

The global Night Vision Device market research study aims to provide comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including the growth factors of the market which helps the clients to understand the market, market barriers & issues, industry trends and opportunities which can exhibit the current and future status of the market. Along with this, the report is also focused on the analysis of Porter’s Five Forces which defines the five forces including the buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global Night Vision Device market.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Night Vision Device Market:

Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025

Growth Drivers & Barriers, Market Trends, Market Opportunities, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Trade Analysis

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, Value Chain Analysis

Impact Analysis of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Regional & Country Level Analysis

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Various Recommendations

Key Market Driving Factors

Competitive Landscape: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry News.

Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Global Night Vision Device Market

The market research report explains the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on global Night Vision Device market, covering the major points of industry:

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global Night Vision Device market over the upcoming years.

Analysis of each region & country will be listed, to identify the issues caused by the coronavirus disease on the market.

Various strategies adopted by the major & prominent market players in order to survive in the situation of COVID-19 lockdown.

Market Segmentation:

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Night Vision Device market with respect to following sub-markets:

Type Insights

According to type, the segment can be categorized into scope devices, goggles and cameras. The scope devices are expected to be the largest market share in 2019 and were valued at USD 2.8 Billion. They are more trending than goggles, alternate to the fact that they are heavier and giant. They are beneficial for navigation and scouting purposes.

Goggles are the next largest segment due to their extensive use across the globe for defense-based requirements. Automotive manufacturers are more focused on integrating devices with assistance systems for vehicles. Additionally, factors like night tours are a lucrative opportunity for this market.

The camera segment also accounts for a substantial market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. Factors like reduced costs and maintenance costs help in the further growth of this market. These cameras are flexible, easier to use, and detachable.

Technology Insights

In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into intensifiers, thermal imaging, and others. Thermal imaging is accountable for the largest market share in 2019. The thermal imaging market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2019.

While Image Intensifier is also growing at a faster rate due to its growing popularity and innovation in technology, the night technology device is categorized into different generations. The newest generation of devices, the generation 3 is highly used by the military and defense due to its better resolution and sensitivity.

Application Insights

The defence is one of the most catered segments for the night vision device market. It is registered to grow at a significant CAGR in 2019 during the forecast period of the report. The military needs its services owing to its better night vision with better color results.

The year 2019 saw an extensive rise in night safaris and wildlife research, making it the second-largest segment. Also, there is a heavy pouring of government funding to enable researchers to carry out their research activities.

Regional Information:

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The market research report highlights the competitive landscape of the global Night Vision Device market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. In addition, the report also profiles various major & niche key market players in the global Night Vision Device market including:

Apresys, Inc.,

American Technologies Network Corporation;

Harris Corporation;

FLIR Systems, Inc.;

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide;

Bushnell;

Firefield;

Luna Optics;

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Other Major & Niche Key Players

