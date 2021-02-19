Natural Language Processing Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2020-2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Google, AWS, Facebook, Apple and more.

Latest research report on “Natural Language Processing Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2020 to USD 35.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period.

The NLP market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. NLP services play a vital role in the functionality of NLP platform and software tools. These services are an integral step in deploying tools and are taken care of by solution, platform, and service providers.

The NLP market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Enterprises opt for the deployment mode based on their requirements regarding the scalability and level of data security required. The on-premises mode is the most preferable among the enterprises, which consider data as a valuable asset and need to maintain high-level security to comply with regulations.

The NLP market is segmented into the various verticals, particularly BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics , government and public sector, energy and utilities, manufacturing, others (education, travel and hospitality, and media and entertainment). The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Facebook (US), Apple (US), 3M (US), Intel (US), SAS Institute (US), Baidu (China), Inbenta (US), Veritone (US), Dolbey (US), Narrative Science (US), Bitext (Spain), Health Fidelity (US), Linguamatics (UK), Conversica (US), SparkCognition (US), Automated Insights (US), Gnani.ai (India), Niki (India), Mihup (India), Observe.AI (US), Hyro (US), Just AI (England), RaGaVeRa (India).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagat Ion

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Factors Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Natural Language Processing Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Table 2 Primary Interviews

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Nlp Market: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approaches

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology ̶ Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Solutions/Services Of Natural Language Processing Market

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology ̶ Approach 2– Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of All Solutions/Services Of Nlp Market

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 3—Bottom-Up (Demand Side): Share Of Natural Language Processing Through Overall Natural Language Processing Spending

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 3 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 12 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 13 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

2.8 Limitations Of The Study

2.9 Implications Of Covid-19 On Natural Language Processing Market

3 Executive Summary

Table 4 Global Market Size And Growth Rate, 2015–2019 (Usd Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 5 Global Nlp Market Size And Growth Rate, 2019–2026 (Usd Million, Y-O-Y %)

Figure 14 Solutions Segment To Hold Larger Market Size In 2020

Figure 15 Software Tools Segment To Hold Higher Market Share In 2020

Figure 16 Professional Services Segment To Hold Larger Market Size In 2020

Figure 17 System Integration And Implementation Segment To Hold Highest Market Share In 2020

Figure 18 Statistical Segment To Hold Largest Market Size In 2020

Figure 19 Automatic Summarization Segment To Hold Highest Market Share In 2020

Figure 20 Cloud Segment To Hold Higher Market Share In 2020

Figure 21 Large Enterprises Segment To Hold Larger Market Size In 2020

Figure 22 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Vertical To Hold Highest Market Share In 2020

Figure 23 North America To Hold Highest Market Share And Asia Pacific To Grow At Highest Cagr In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Natural Language Processing Market

Figure 24 Growing Demand For Cloud-Based Nlp Solutions To Reduce Overall Costs And Better Scalability To Drive Nlp Market Growth

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

Figure 25 Sentiment Analysis Segment To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

4.3 Market: By Component And Top Three Verticals

Figure 26 Solutions Segment And Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Vertical To Hold Highest Market Shares In 2020

4.4 Market, By Region

Figure 27 North America To Hold Highest Market Share In 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural Language Processing: Evolution

Figure 28 Evolution Of Natural Language Processing Market

5.3 Natural Language Processing: Architecture

Figure 29 Market Architecture

5.4 Market Dynamics

Figure 30 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Nlp Market

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing Usage Of Smart Devices To Facilitate Smart Environments

Figure 31 Brand-Wise Smart Speaker User Penetration In The United States (2018 Vs 2019)

5.4.1.2 Growing Demand For Cloud-Based Nlp Solutions To Reduce Overall Costs And Better Scalability

5.4.1.3 Rising Urge Of Predictive Analytics To Reduce Risks And Identify Growth Opportunities

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Complexities Due To The Usage Of Code-Mixed Language While Implementing Nlp Solutions

5.4.2.2 Limitations In The Development Of Nlp Technology Using Neural Networks Restricting The Usage Of Cloud-Based Services

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increase In Investments In The Healthcare Vertical

5.4.3.2 Rise In The Adoption Of Nlp-Based Applications Across Verticals To Enhance Customer Experience

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Regulatory And Privacy Concerns Over Data Security

5.4.4.2 Interoperability And Reliability Issues While Deploying Nlp Algorithms

5.4.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.5.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.5.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.5.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.5.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.5.1.6 Use Case: Scenario 6

5.6 Natural Language Processing Market: Covid-19 Impact

Figure 32 Nlp Market To Witness Slowdown In Growth In 2020

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 33 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 34 Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.10.2 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act Of 1996

5.10.3 Governance, Risk, And Compliance

5.10.4 European Union Data Protection Regulation

5.10.5 Can-Spam Act

5.10.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act Of 2002

5.11 Pricing Model Analysis

5.12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 35 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.12.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.12.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.12.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.12.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.13 Technology Analysis

5.13.1 Artificial Intelligence And Natural Language Processing

5.13.2 Deep Learning And Natural Language Processing

5.13.3 Big Data And Natural Language Processing

6 Natural Language Processing Market, By Component

…..CONTINUED

