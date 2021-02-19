Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Analysis, Objective, Trends, Drivers and Key Players: Huhtamaki, UFP Technologies, Inc., Henry Molded Products Inc., The Haddy Companies

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Moulded fibre pulp packaging market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 11.56 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Moulded fibre pulp packaging market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the easy availability of the cost saving alternative as compared to other packaging method. .

The major players covered in the moulded fibre pulp packaging market report are Huhtamaki, UFP Technologies, Inc., Henry Molded Products Inc., The Haddy Companies, Moulded Fibre Products Ltd, Keiding, Inc., EnviroPAK, Berkley International NC., Heracles Packaging Co. S.A., Footprint, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC, Genpak, LLC, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Fabri-Kal, Sabert Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Robert Cullen Ltd, Primapack SAE., among other domestic and global players.

The growing usages of the packaging type as it offer durability under high and humid temperature conditions, increasing preferences towards the usages of eco-friendly material, adoption of stringent regulations by various manufacturers, growing number of applications from various industries such as healthcare, electronics, food services, and others are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the moulded fibre pulp packaging market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, surging levels of investment on research and development activities along with adoption of efficient packaging method for safe transportation which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the moulded fibre pulp packaging market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Volatility in the prices of raw material along with inefficient supply of raw material sourcing and management are acting as market restraints for the growth of the moulded fibre pulp packaging in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Product Type (Transfer Moulded, Thick Wall, Processed, Thermoformed/ Thin Wall),

By Product Type (Transfer Moulded, Thick Wall, Processed, Thermoformed/ Thin Wall),

Packaging Type (Trays, Edge Protectors/ End Caps, Clamshells, Roll Cradles, Boxes, Cups, Drink Carriers, Plates, Bowls),

End-Use (CDEG, Food and Beverages, Food Service, Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive Parts Packaging, Cosmetic and Beauty (CBP) Products Packaging, Others), S

ource (Wood Pulp, Non-Wood Pulp),

Application (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Edge Protectors)

The countries covered in the moulded fibre pulp packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

