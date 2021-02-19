Membrane Separation Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

Membrane separation is one of the most popular technologies used for separating materials through pores or minute gaps. It is a thin layer material with selective penetration functions used for concentration, purification and separation. Membrane separation technique facilitates several industries to reuse wastewater and reduce sewage footprint from the fresh water resources. Separating membrane is made up of organic or inorganic raw materials. Inorganic materials are usually metal and ceramic; whereas, organic materials mainly refer to all types of chemical substances. Ultrafiltration and microfiltration membranes are usually made from polysulfone, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and others.

Geographically, Europe dominated the global membrane separation market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the coming years, owing to rapidly developing industrial sectors, strict regulations on waste water treatment and others. The North America membrane separation market is expected to be driven by advancements and development initiatives for boosting and improving the existing membrane separation techniques.

Some of the major competitors in membrane separation market include Polypore International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Applied Membranes, Inc., Koch Membrane, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Gore (WL) & Associates Incorporated, Donaldson Company Inc., Permionics Membranes Private Ltd., Tianjin Motimo Membrane Technology Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation.

This study covers: