Medical Cannabis Market Set to Witness Thriving Growth Worldwide during 2020-2027 Top Key Players- Medical Marijuana Inc., BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs

“Medicinal cannabis is also called medical marijuana used to treat disease or improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used to treat certain diseases or health conditions and applications such as pain management, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures.” Several countries worldwide are involved in the legalization of the export of medicinal cannabis products, which is expected to fuel the growth of the medical cannabis market.

Key companies Included in Medical Cannabis Market:-

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Medical Cannabis

MedReleaf Corp

Peace Naturals Project Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

BOL Pharma

Cresco Labs

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

The medical cannabis market is segmented on the basis of species, the active ingredient, route of administration, application. Based on species, the market is segmented as cannabis Indica, cannabis Sativa, hybrid. Based on active ingredients, the market is segmented as cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), others. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented as oral solutions, capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals, others. Based on application, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, others.

The Medical Cannabis market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global Medical Cannabis market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user and geography. The component segment includes system and software, services, and medical device. Based on application, the Medical Cannabis market is segmented as, E-Health and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organizations, research, and diagnostic laboratories and others.

Introduction Medical Cannabis Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Medical Cannabis Market – Market Landscape Medical Cannabis Market – Global Analysis Medical Cannabis Market Analysis– by Treatment Medical Cannabis Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Medical Cannabis Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Cannabis Market Medical Cannabis Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

