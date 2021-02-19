Middle East and Africa Aircraft Floor Panel Market is expected to grow US$ 47.63 million by 2027 with CAGR of 6% from 2020

The MEA aircraft floor panel market is expected to grow from US$ 33.96 million in 2019 to US$ 47.63 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2020 to 2027.

Aircraft floor panels are a critical component used in various types of aircraft, such as wide–body aircraft, narrow–body, and general aviation. This light-weight component has high durability and strength, which is ideal for aerospace applications. Based on the materials, several core materials, such as nomex and aluminum, are used in developing aerospace floor panels. The positive growth in the aircraft types is anticipated to fuel the demand for aircraft floor panel and offer future growth opportunities to market players operating in the MEA aircraft floor panel market.

Top Key Player Involved:

Aim Altitude UK Ltd.

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation company

Euro Composite S.A.

Safran S.A

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

The Gill Corporation

