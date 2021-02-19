Market Share and Size Analysis of Telepresence Robot Market till 2029

The report “ Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Component (Head [Camera, Display, Speaker, and Microphone], and Body [Power Source, Sensors & Control System, and Others]), By Type (Stationary, and Mobile), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

In April 2018, InTouch Technologies (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire REACH Health (US), a telemedicine software company. This further solidifies the leading position of InTouch Health as a telehealth partner of choice for hospitals and health systems.

In January 2018, Suitable Technologies (US), a creator of the industry-leading Beam family of telepresence robots, introduced BeamPro 2. The robot offers advanced features that enhance communication within organizations.

School districts, corporate offices, hospitals, medical clinics, business warehouses, and more, are seeking potential benefits which can be gained by taking prudent advantage of the progressions within the field of telepresence robotics. Telepresence robots themselves are growing in popularity as their potential continues to be explored, developed, and utilized. Robot owners are appreciating the cost savings, time and energy savings, and the enhanced communication and presence which telepresence robots can bring to most any area or location. Nevertheless, increase growth of advancement in robotic technology and wide level adoption from education to residential sectors add new opportunities to market.

The global telepresence robot market accounted for US$ 89.5 million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 25.6% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, type, application, and region.

Based on component, the body component is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As the technological advancement will lead to the complexity in terms of features in telepresence robots, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous operations, the value of body parts in telepresence robots will increase faster.

Based on type, mobility is anticipated to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period because of its added advantages; these telepresence robots can also find applications in several new verticals, such as defence, surveillance, and security.

Based on application, healthcare applications are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018–2023. Remotely controlled telepresence robots enable doctors to interact with their patients for consulting and training. Researchers have been developing telepresence robots that can be used for remote surgery to save lives and can be controlled by remote surgeons.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market as it has created an increased demand for innovative and user-friendly communications.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global telepresence robot market includes Suitable Technologies., InTouch Technologies, Amy Robotics, Double Robotics, Inbot Technology, Mantaro Networks, VGo Communications, Anybots, SuperDroid Robots, and Ava Robotics.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

