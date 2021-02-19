Marine Composite Materials Market Outlook 2021, via Type, Application, Region

Global Marine Composite Materials Market: Regional Analysis

The Marine Composite Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Marine Composite Materials market is segmented into

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

Foam Core Materials

Metal Composites

Segment by Application

Powerboats

Sailboats

Cruise Liner

Personal Watercraft

Jet Boats

The key regions covered in the Marine Composite Materials market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Marine Composite Materials Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Marine Composite Materials market include:

Cytec Industries

3A Composites

Toray Industries

Gurit Holding

Hexcel Corporation

Zoltek Companies

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Owens Corning Corporation

Taijin

DowDuPont

Table of content

1 Marine Composite Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine Composite Materials

1.2 Marine Composite Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

1.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

1.2.4 Foam Core Materials

1.2.5 Metal Composites

1.3 Marine Composite Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Marine Composite Materials Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Powerboats

1.3.3 Sailboats

1.3.4 Cruise Liner

1.3.5 Personal Watercraft

1.3.6 Jet Boats

1.4 Global Marine Composite Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Marine Composite Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Marine Composite Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Marine Composite Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Marine Composite Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

