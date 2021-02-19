Marine Composite Materials Market Outlook 2021, via Type, Application, Region
Marine Composite Materials Market
Global Marine Composite Materials Market: Regional Analysis
The Marine Composite Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Marine Composite Materials market is segmented into
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)
- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)
- Foam Core Materials
- Metal Composites
Segment by Application
- Powerboats
- Sailboats
- Cruise Liner
- Personal Watercraft
- Jet Boats
The key regions covered in the Marine Composite Materials market report are:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Global Marine Composite Materials Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Marine Composite Materials market include:
- Cytec Industries
- 3A Composites
- Toray Industries
- Gurit Holding
- Hexcel Corporation
- Zoltek Companies
- Koninklijke Ten Cate
- Owens Corning Corporation
- Taijin
- DowDuPont
