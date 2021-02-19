Marine Actuators and Valves Market 2021 Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Factors such as rapid globalization, the increasing demand for advanced valves in the marine sector, and a sizeable rise in foreign trade have acted in favor of the marine actuators and valves market’s expansion worldwide. While the market is projected to report a CAGR between 5.9% between 2016 and 2025, it is in developing nations that it will witness maximum opportunities. In 2016, the market’s valuation was at US$2.64 bn. However, rising at the aforementioned CAGR it is forecast to reach US$4.43 bn by the end of forecast period. In response to the rising international trade, the demand for marine transport is surging. This has subsequently tipped scales in favor of advancements in marine actuators and valves market. With the recent technological improvements, the marine industry now uses advance actuators and valves, thus providing wide scope for the market.

Actuators to Showcase Higher CAGR in Coming Years

The global marine actuators and valves market can be bifurcated into actuators and valves. Of these, valves accounted for the leading market share, however, during the forecast period the actuator segment is forecast to exhibit a higher CAGR of 6.4%. Pneumatic actuators, hydraulic actuators, manual actuators, electric actuators, mechanical actuators, and hybrid actuators are the most common types available in the market. Some of the commonly used valve types include linear motion valves, rotary motion valves, specialty valves, and self-actuated valves. The linear motion valves segment is further bifurcated into globe valve, gate valve, diaphragm valve and pinch valve. The rotary valve is segmented into ball valve, butterfly valve and eccentric plug valve. Of these, the rotary valve segment has witnessed considerably rising demand in the last few years, followed by ball valve.

Based on vessel type, the global actuators and valves market can be segmented into passenger ships and ferries, dry cargo vessels, tankers, dry bulk carriers, special purpose vessels, service vessels, fishing vessels, off-shore vessels, yachts, and others. Of these, the use of actuators and valves is the most common in ferries and ships. The predominant use of butterfly valves and ball valves is noticed in these vessels. Among actuator types, hydraulic actuators make the ones most commonly used in ships and ferries.

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant Market through Forecast Period

Regionally, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa constitute the key segments in the global marine actuators and valves market. Among these regions, Asia Pacific held the lead in the overall market. Its dominance is expected to remain unaffected through the forecast period. The Asia Pacific marine actuators and valves market is therefore expected to hold 44.4% of the overall market by the end of 2024.

Economic growth witnessed in major emerging economies, besides China’s transition from manufacturer of low technology valves to a producer of myriad high-performing technology products has been of great support to the Asia Pacific marine actuators and valves market. The development witnessed in the regional market is also spurred by the growth witnessed in the Chinese nuclear industry.

North America has emerged as the second leading market for marine actuators and valves. Growth witnessed in the region is augmented by its existing sophisticated industrial infrastructure.

The global marine actuators and valves market comprises both large and mid-scale companies. Some of the most prominent members in the market are AVK Holding A/S, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Emerson Electric Co and Flowserve Corporation. These companies have a strong global presence and are currently focusing on providing more advanced solutions to cater to the requirements of the marine industry. Some of the other prominent companies operating in the global marine actuators and valves market are KITZ Corporation, Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Tyco International Ltd., and Watts Water Technologies, Inc.