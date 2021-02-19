Mammography Systems Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies IMS GIOTTO S.P.A., Metaltronica, Canon Medical Systems

The mammography systems market was valued at US$ 2,172.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,790.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%from 2020 to 2027.

Mammography systems are specific type of X-ray imaging systems. The systems are used for the early detection and analysis of breast cancer through imaging techniques. Further, mammography can help avoid unnecessary biopsies and additional tests. In addition, the systems also provide clear images of abnormalities in breast. The mammography systems market growth is mainly attributed to the growing breast cancer prevalence, and increasing public–private investments, grants, and funds. Moreover, increasing number of breast cancer screening programs is further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the concerns associated with mammography such as false results and discomfort limit the growth of the market.

Mammography Systems Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Carestream Health Inc.; General Electric Company; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; PLANMED OY; Fujifilm Corporation; IMS Giotto S.P.A.; Canon Medical Systems; Siemens Healthineers AG; and Metaltronica S.p.A are among the leading companies operating in the global mammography systems market.

The global mammography systems market, based on product, is segmented into full field digital mammography systems, breast tomosynthesis systems, and analog systems. The full field digital mammography systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and this growth is ascribed to the increasing adoption of advanced devices for breast examinations and growing number of modern diagnostic imaging facilities. However, the breast tomosynthesis systems segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global market. A few of the countries have almost stopped breast screening and diagnostics, while other hospitals around the globe are prioritizing treatments only for the patient who require urgent immediate care. Social distancing measures imposed in various regions are leading to reduction in workforce in mammography settings, thereby impacting number of screening tests performed.

The COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in North America with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges. Mammography departments in healthcare facilities are encountering changes in routines and workflows to comply with new sanitary standards and diagnostic methods such as tele-mammography consultations. Moreover, shift in priorities from breast imaging to COVID-19 diagnosis are leading to decline in mammography tests being performed, resulting in hindered market growth to certain extent.

To comprehend global Mammography Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

