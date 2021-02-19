Major Competitors in One Component Polyurethane Foam Market: Soudal Group, Henkel, DOW Chemical Company, Hanno-Werk Austria, Selena Group, Tremco Illbruck Group, Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co. Profflex Mounting Foams, Den Braven Sealants, Aerosol-Service A.S., DAP Products, McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams, Akkim Construction Chemicals, Krimelte OU

“

The constantly developing nature of the One Component Polyurethane Foam industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the One Component Polyurethane Foam industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The One Component Polyurethane Foam market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic One Component Polyurethane Foam industry and all types of One Component Polyurethane Foams that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Soudal Group, Henkel, DOW Chemical Company, Hanno-Werk Austria, Selena Group, Tremco Illbruck Group, Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co. Profflex Mounting Foams, Den Braven Sealants, Aerosol-Service A.S., DAP Products, McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams, Akkim Construction Chemicals, Krimelte OU

Major Types,

MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Others

Major Applications,

Door & Window Frame Jambs

Ceiling & Floor Joints

Partition Walls

Water Pipes

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the One Component Polyurethane Foam market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the One Component Polyurethane Foam Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Polyether Polyols -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Polyester Polyols -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading One Component Polyurethane Foam Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China One Component Polyurethane Foam Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading One Component Polyurethane Foam Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU One Component Polyurethane Foam Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading One Component Polyurethane Foam Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA One Component Polyurethane Foam Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading One Component Polyurethane Foam Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan One Component Polyurethane Foam Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading One Component Polyurethane Foam Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India One Component Polyurethane Foam Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading One Component Polyurethane Foam Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia One Component Polyurethane Foam Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading One Component Polyurethane Foam Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America One Component Polyurethane Foam Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 One Component Polyurethane Foam Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on One Component Polyurethane Foam Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global One Component Polyurethane Foam Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 One Component Polyurethane Foam Competitive Analysis

6.1 Soudal Group

6.1.1 Soudal Group Company Profiles

6.1.2 Soudal Group Product Introduction

6.1.3 Soudal Group One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Henkel

6.2.1 Henkel Company Profiles

6.2.2 Henkel Product Introduction

6.2.3 Henkel One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 DOW Chemical Company

6.3.1 DOW Chemical Company Company Profiles

6.3.2 DOW Chemical Company Product Introduction

6.3.3 DOW Chemical Company One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Hanno-Werk Austria

6.4.1 Hanno-Werk Austria Company Profiles

6.4.2 Hanno-Werk Austria Product Introduction

6.4.3 Hanno-Werk Austria One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Selena Group

6.5.1 Selena Group Company Profiles

6.5.2 Selena Group Product Introduction

6.5.3 Selena Group One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Tremco Illbruck Group

6.6.1 Tremco Illbruck Group Company Profiles

6.6.2 Tremco Illbruck Group Product Introduction

6.6.3 Tremco Illbruck Group One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co.,

6.7.1 Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co., Company Profiles

6.7.2 Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co., Product Introduction

6.7.3 Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co., One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Profflex Mounting Foams

6.8.1 Profflex Mounting Foams Company Profiles

6.8.2 Profflex Mounting Foams Product Introduction

6.8.3 Profflex Mounting Foams One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Den Braven Sealants

6.9.1 Den Braven Sealants Company Profiles

6.9.2 Den Braven Sealants Product Introduction

6.9.3 Den Braven Sealants One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Aerosol-Service A.S.

6.10.1 Aerosol-Service A.S. Company Profiles

6.10.2 Aerosol-Service A.S. Product Introduction

6.10.3 Aerosol-Service A.S. One Component Polyurethane Foam Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 DAP Products

6.12 McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams

6.13 Akkim Construction Chemicals

6.14 Krimelte OU

7 Conclusion

