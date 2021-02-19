Main Manufacturers in Pheromones Market: Shin-Etsu, Koppert, Isagro, Biobest Belgium, Suterra, Russell Ipm, Isca Technologies, Trece, Bedoukian Research, Pherobank, BASF, Certis Europe, Bioline Agrosciences, Bio Controle

“

The constantly developing nature of the Pheromones industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Pheromones industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Pheromones market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Pheromones industry and all types of Pheromoness that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Shin-Etsu, Koppert, Isagro, Biobest Belgium, Suterra, Russell Ipm, Isca Technologies, Trece, Bedoukian Research, Pherobank, BASF, Certis Europe, Bioline Agrosciences, Bio Controle

Major Types,

By Type

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

By Crop Type

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Other Crops

Major Applications,

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Mating Disruption

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Pheromones market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Pheromones Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 By Type -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Sex Pheromones -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Aggregation Pheromones -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 By Crop Type -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Field Crops -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.7 Fruits & Nuts -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.8 Vegetable Crops -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.9 Other Crops -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Pheromones Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Pheromones Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Pheromones Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Pheromones Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Pheromones Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Pheromones Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Pheromones Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Pheromones Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Pheromones Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Pheromones Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Pheromones Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Pheromones Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Pheromones Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Pheromones Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Pheromones Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Pheromones Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Pheromones Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Pheromones Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Pheromones Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Pheromones Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Pheromones Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Pheromones Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Pheromones Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Pheromones Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Pheromones Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Pheromones Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Pheromones Competitive Analysis

6.1 Shin-Etsu

6.1.1 Shin-Etsu Company Profiles

6.1.2 Shin-Etsu Product Introduction

6.1.3 Shin-Etsu Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Koppert

6.2.1 Koppert Company Profiles

6.2.2 Koppert Product Introduction

6.2.3 Koppert Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Isagro

6.3.1 Isagro Company Profiles

6.3.2 Isagro Product Introduction

6.3.3 Isagro Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Biobest Belgium

6.4.1 Biobest Belgium Company Profiles

6.4.2 Biobest Belgium Product Introduction

6.4.3 Biobest Belgium Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Suterra

6.5.1 Suterra Company Profiles

6.5.2 Suterra Product Introduction

6.5.3 Suterra Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Russell Ipm

6.6.1 Russell Ipm Company Profiles

6.6.2 Russell Ipm Product Introduction

6.6.3 Russell Ipm Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Isca Technologies

6.7.1 Isca Technologies Company Profiles

6.7.2 Isca Technologies Product Introduction

6.7.3 Isca Technologies Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Trece

6.8.1 Trece Company Profiles

6.8.2 Trece Product Introduction

6.8.3 Trece Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Bedoukian Research

6.9.1 Bedoukian Research Company Profiles

6.9.2 Bedoukian Research Product Introduction

6.9.3 Bedoukian Research Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Pherobank

6.10.1 Pherobank Company Profiles

6.10.2 Pherobank Product Introduction

6.10.3 Pherobank Pheromones Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 BASF

6.12 Certis Europe

6.13 Bioline Agrosciences

6.14 Bio Controle

7 Conclusion

Thank You.”