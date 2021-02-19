Main Manufacturers in Oncology Biosimilar Market: Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, BIOCAD, Mylan, F Hoffmann-La Roche

“

The constantly developing nature of the Oncology Biosimilar industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Oncology Biosimilar industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Oncology Biosimilar market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Oncology Biosimilar industry and all types of Oncology Biosimilars that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, BIOCAD, Mylan, F Hoffmann-La Roche

Major Types,

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Brain Cancer

Others

Major Applications,

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Oncology Biosimilar market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Oncology Biosimilar Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Oncology Biosimilar Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Lung Cancer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Colorectal Cancer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Cervical Cancer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Breast Cancer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Kidney Cancer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Stomach Cancer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.7 Brain Cancer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.8 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Oncology Biosimilar Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Oncology Biosimilar Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Oncology Biosimilar Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Oncology Biosimilar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Oncology Biosimilar Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Oncology Biosimilar Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Oncology Biosimilar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Oncology Biosimilar Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Oncology Biosimilar Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Oncology Biosimilar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Oncology Biosimilar Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Oncology Biosimilar Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Oncology Biosimilar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Oncology Biosimilar Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Oncology Biosimilar Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Oncology Biosimilar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Oncology Biosimilar Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Oncology Biosimilar Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Oncology Biosimilar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Oncology Biosimilar Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Oncology Biosimilar Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Oncology Biosimilar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Oncology Biosimilar Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Oncology Biosimilar Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Oncology Biosimilar Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Oncology Biosimilar Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Oncology Biosimilar Competitive Analysis

6.1 Biocon

6.1.1 Biocon Company Profiles

6.1.2 Biocon Product Introduction

6.1.3 Biocon Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Celltrion Inc.

6.2.1 Celltrion Inc. Company Profiles

6.2.2 Celltrion Inc. Product Introduction

6.2.3 Celltrion Inc. Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

6.3.1 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profiles

6.3.2 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Product Introduction

6.3.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.4.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Company Profiles

6.4.2 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Product Introduction

6.4.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 STADA Arzneimittel AG

6.5.1 STADA Arzneimittel AG Company Profiles

6.5.2 STADA Arzneimittel AG Product Introduction

6.5.3 STADA Arzneimittel AG Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Pfizer Inc.

6.6.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Profiles

6.6.2 Pfizer Inc. Product Introduction

6.6.3 Pfizer Inc. Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Apotex Inc.

6.7.1 Apotex Inc. Company Profiles

6.7.2 Apotex Inc. Product Introduction

6.7.3 Apotex Inc. Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.8.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Company Profiles

6.8.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Product Introduction

6.8.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Sandoz International GmbH

6.9.1 Sandoz International GmbH Company Profiles

6.9.2 Sandoz International GmbH Product Introduction

6.9.3 Sandoz International GmbH Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 BIOCAD

6.10.1 BIOCAD Company Profiles

6.10.2 BIOCAD Product Introduction

6.10.3 BIOCAD Oncology Biosimilar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Mylan

6.12 F Hoffmann-La Roche

7 Conclusion

