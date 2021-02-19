Lipid Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2028| Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Nordic Naturals, Croda International Plc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

The lipid market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 19.42 billion by 2028. The rising demand for nutritional lipids and expansion of the commercial scope of lipid market are escalating the growth of the lipid market.

The major players covered in the lipid market report are Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Nordic Naturals, Croda International Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, FMC Corporation, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Aker BioMarine, Omega Protein Corporation, FrieslandCampina, Polaris, SOLUTEX, Norway Pelagic, Stepan Company, GC Rieber, TASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Epax, Cooke Aquaculture, Clover Corporation, ARISTA INDUSTRIES among other domestic and global players.

The lipid-based nutrient supplements denotes to a range of fortified, lipid based products such as ready-to-use-therapeutic foods and highly-concentrated supplements used for “point-of-use” fortification and RUTF mainly with the purpose of management of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in children having emergency settings. Lipids refer to chemical substance which is known to be insoluble in water, whereas, soluble in chloroform, alcohol and other non-polar solvents. These are mainly found in numerous plant and animal cells coupled with carbohydrates and proteins.

The rising popularity of “mindful choices”, “clean label”, and “sustainability” among population across the globe and shift in consumer preference towards natural ingredients and enhanced taste are the major factors driving the lipid market. The adoption of lipids as substitute for synthetic flavoring carriers by food production companies in order to maintain taste and smell in their products and the extensive usage of the product in the food and beverages sector due to their excellent functional properties including density, hydrogenation, emulsification and texture accelerate the lipid market growth. The increase in demand for lipids as alternative to saturated fatty acids in food products causing health problems and the utilization of lipid organogels in order to acquire semi-solid fats while reducing the content of saturated fatty acids influence the lipid market. Additionally, growth in awareness regarding the health benefits of the product, change in consumer preference and inclination towards healthy lifestyle positively affects the lipid market. Furthermore, product innovations, rise in number of applications and surging demand for the product in emerging economies extend profitable opportunities to the lipid market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

By Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, MCTs, Others),

Source (Plant, Animal),

Form (Powder, Liquid),

Application (Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Infant Formula, Pharmaceutical,

Food Fortification, Animal Nutrition, Others)

The countries covered in the global lipid market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

