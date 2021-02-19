IoT Connectivity Market Report 2020, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027
Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising integration of blockchain with IoT and rising demand for support and maintenance services are the factor for the market growth.
IoT or Internet of Things is a computer concept in which everyday objects get connected to the internet and get the ability to identify them with other devices. The Internet of Things is a network of devices containing electronics and connectivity to connect, communicate and exchange information. This is helping the devices so that they communicate and interact with the external environment. Today many companies are adopting IoT because they provide them platform where they can transfer data over the network. They are widely used in many applications such as smart manufacturing, connected health, smart retail, smart transportation and other.
Market Drivers:
- Development of connected devices will drive the market growth
- Increasing demand for secure, and high speed network connectivity is another factor boosting this market growth
- Rising requirement to integrate standalone and non-standalone IoT ecosystem components also acts as a market driver
- Increasing focus to provide seamless customer experience contributes as a factor for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth
- Increasing concern associated with the data security and cyberattacks also hampers the growth of this market
- Strict government norms and regulations can impede the market growth
Segmentation: Global IoT Connectivity Market
By Component
- Platform
- Services
- Professional Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Implementation
- Consulting
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Application Area
- Smart Retail
- Smart Manufacturing
- Connected Health
- Building and Home Automation
- Smart Transportation
- Smart Grid and Utilities
- Others
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, NTT Communications Corporation announced that they are going to acquire majority stake in European Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) Translatel. This acquisition will help the company to expand their IoT solutions. It will also enable them to enhance digital transformation for customers
- In June 2018, Arm announced the acquisition of Stream Technologies which will help them to enable connectivity management in every device. Stream will get combined with the Arm Mbed IoT device management platform. This acquisition will help the company provide solutions to their customer to easily manage their IoT complexities and focus more on the data generated by their connected devices
Competitive Analysis
Global IoT connectivity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT connectivity market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT connectivity market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others.
