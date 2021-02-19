Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Akamai Technologies, Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB

The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market was valued at USD 72.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 194.21 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.89% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Akamai Technologies, Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Verizon Communications, ARRIS International Plc, Moftak Solutions, Sterlite Tech, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2019 – Reliance Jio has planned to launch of its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service which will offer data, calling, and IPTV benefits under a single plan. The company has claimed the plan will offer 100GB high-speed data at a speed of 100Mbps, unlimited voice calling, Jio Home TV subscription and access to all Jio apps.

– April 2018 – Tripleplay developed a new software called Caveman 1.1. It supports the Tripleplay Interactive IPTV Portal for the Samsung HF series Hospitality Smart TV. Also, it facilitates the delivery of digital signage and IPTV to AVNU PF series with BrightSign Built-in and Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform version 5 (Tizen 3).

Key Market Trends:

Demand for High-Definition Channels and Video On-Demand to Augment the Market Growth

– These factors have made the television service consumers demand better user experiences in terms of quality and on-the-go television experience. Moreover, Cisco has stated that the content over the internet is moving more towards video with an average of 190 GB data usage per household in the United States in 2017 out of which 95% of data consumed by video content. Also, with the inclusion of live streaming trend the internet usage increases, internet penetration plays a vital role.

– The internet penetration rate has reached 57% by the end of 2018. In this, the North America region leads with 95%, whereas the highest number of internet users are more in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe. The difference between internet users in these countries is as large as 1,300 million users.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly

– OTT and IPTV are gaining traction driven by increasing broadband penetration and changing content consumption behaviors in the region. The effect can be significantly observed in Asian countries like India and China, which represented 8.2% and 6.2% GDP growth rate in FY 2018. Rapid urbanization in the region, which stands at 33% and 51% in India and China are the major countries in the region and playing a significant role in the adoption of IPTV in the households.

– Rising investment in content has led to the creation of new content offering, which is beyond Hollywood. Increasingly, India is becoming one of the content hubs, with a wealth of material being created for consumption locally and around the world. Also, the growth of smartphones users in the region since 2010, has fuelled the demand for IPTV services in mobile devices. The number of smartphone users it region is half the number of global smartphone users which has crossed the mark of 3 billion in the year 2018.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

