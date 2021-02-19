Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast By 2025

As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) refers to a cloud computing service that provides infrastructural tools to organizations. These tools primarily include virtual machines, storage drives, servers, operating systems, etc. IaaS eliminates the need for an on-site data center by providing access to the servers across diverse geographical locations. Furthermore, it also offers several benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, high compatibility, enhanced stability, large storage capacity, etc. Based on these benefits, IaaS is employed in web-based applications, website hosting, backup and recovery, big-data analysis, and high-performance computing. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years 2020-2025.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitization coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services has stimulated the market for IaaS. Furthermore, the increasing need for cost-effective IT infrastructures and faster data accessibility also augments the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations is catalyzing the demand for IaaS. Additionally, the surging demand for hybrid cloud-based services has enabled enterprises to process high-speed data, transmit large amounts of information over the cloud, and reduce operational costs. Besides this, numerous technological advancements in the IT sector, along with several R&D activities regarding wireless connectivity, are further anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), EMC Corporation, Fujitsu, Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Profitbricks, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redcentric PLC, Vmware, etc.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

1. Public Cloud

2. Private Cloud

3. Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

1. Managed Hosting

2. Disaster Recovery as a Service

3. Storage as a Service

4. Colocation

5. Network Management

6. Content Delivery

7. High Performance Computing as a Service

8. Others

Breakup by End-User:

1. SMBs

2. Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

1. IT and Telecom

2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

3. Healthcare

4. Retail and E-commerce

5. Government and Defense

6. Energy and Utilities

7. Manufacturing

8. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

