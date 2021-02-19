Information Security Consulting Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Information Security Consulting Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Information Security Consulting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Information Security Consulting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global information security consulting market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging cyber-attacks and rising concern of information security for enterprises.
Securing network, information and data from cyber threat is information security or cyber security. In the era of digitalization and globalization in developing economies, it is important to secure the network and information from cyber-attacks. The information security consulting services manage every security aspects of today’s borderless enterprises from basic to risk management.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing complexities of IT infrastructure is driving this market
- Digitalization and advancement in technology is helping the market to grow
- Emerging trends such as mobile work-force and bring your own devices is supporting the growth of the market
- Increasing demand for information security consulting services is also a factor for market growth
Market Restraints:
- High cost for consulting is hindering the market growth
- Advanced cyber-attack techniques restricts the growth of the market
- Budget constraints restraints the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Information Security Consulting Market
By Security Type
- Network Security
- Application Security
- Database Security
- Endpoint Security
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Government and Public Utilities
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2016, a group of ethical hackers and cyber security experts named IBM X-Force Red was launched by IBM. This group detects the vulnerabilities in organization’s IT infrastructure and mitigating the cyber threats. Recently this group has launched new service for Blockchain Security Testing
- In June 2016, Quick Heal has completed the acquisition of Junco Technologies and also launched cyber security consulting. The Seqrite Services consulting unit will form part of Quickheal’s Seqrite Enterprise Security brand and will offer Enterprises and public organizations with managed security services such as cyber audit and cyber forensic, safety consulting and Security Operations Center. This acquisition will help in companies’ expansion
Competitive Analysis
Global information security consulting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of information security consulting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global information security consulting market are Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Atos SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International Cooperative, PwC, BAE Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Limited, SearchInform LTD, Dell Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Optiv Security Inc., HEX64, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., F-Secure, Webroot Inc. and others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Information Security Consulting market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Information Security Consulting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Information Security Consulting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Information Security Consulting market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
