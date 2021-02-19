Indian Condom Market Research Report: Cagr Status, Industry Growth, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts To 2027

The Indian Condom market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

According to the report, Indian Condom market is expected to reach US$ 508.36 Mn in 2027 from US$ 183.46 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020-2027.

Condoms are sheath-shaped barrier devices used during intercourse to reduce the chance of pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections. There are condoms for men and women.

In men, condoms are curled up prior to sexual intercourse to the erected penis, which works by forming a physical barrier that prevents semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Men’s condoms are usually made from latex, but less commonly, from polyurethane, polyisoprene, or rum intestines. Men’s condoms have the advantages of ease of use, accessibility and fewer side effects. People with latex allergies should use polyurethane or other synthetic versions. Women’s condoms are usually made of polyurethane and can be used multiple times.

Condom advertisements are aired amid late-night programs on television channels that help gain greater the attention of young viewers. Moreover, alternative practices such as hoardings, billboards, leaflets, celebrity endorsements, and collaborations with NGOs, along with other reforms, to promote safe sexual practices are being implemented to convey correct information and benefits of condom usage to the common populace. Digital platforms are serving the means of a marketing channel for the condom companies after the ban on aggressive condom advertisements in the country. Visitors of these platforms also receive pop-up ad commercials during audios/videos or blog browsing. Thus, the aggressive marketing strategies incorporated by players are expected to propel the growth of the condom market in India.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Condoms assays in the market.

INDIAN CONDOM– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Indian Condom Market – By Material

Latex

Non-Latex

Indian Condom Market – By Product

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

Indian Condom Market – By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Independent Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Structured Pharmacy Chains

Apollo

Medplus

Frankrose (West Bengal)

Wellness (Maharashtra)

Guardian Pharmacy

24×7

Others

Indian Condom Market – By Region

North Zone

East Zone

West Zone

South & Central Zone

Companies Mentioned

Beta Medikit Pvt Ltd

Okamoto Industries, Inc

Alkem Health Care (OTC division of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Karex Berhad

Raymond Group (Raymond Limited)

TTK Group Company (TTK Protective Devices Limited.)

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mankind Pharma

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

