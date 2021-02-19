Incredible Growth in Fruit Snacks Market is projected to reach US$ 9,174.86 million by 2027, Focusing on top key players like Bare Snacks, Crispy Green Inc., General Mills Inc., Ferrero, Mount Franklin Foods, LLC and others

The fruit snacks market was valued at US$ 5,057.87 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,174.86 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Fruit snacks are processed and sugary confectioneries, especially made for children. Surging demand for fruit snacks is attributed to the rise in purchasing power and growing consumer preference toward healthy and ready-to-eat convenience food items. Further, with the growing food & beverages industry and improving economic conditions, consumer inclination toward convenience foods is also increasing. Consumers prefer fresh and less processed ready-to-eat products that are equally healthy and nutritious. With the expansion of distribution channels, convenience foods have found a shelf in the supermarkets and retail outlets. Additionally, the change in working demographics and busy lifestyles are among the other factors promoting the demand for convenience food items. Besides, major companies are coming up with the improved quality of fruit snacks and approaching efficient distribution channels to serve the broader customer base.

Key Players:

Bare Snacks Crispy Green Inc. General Mills Inc. Ferrero Mount Franklin Foods, LLC Nutty Goodness, LLC Seneca Foods Sunkist Growers, Inc. SunOpta Welch’s

Fruit Snacks Market Segmentation:

Fruit Snacks Market, byType:

Sweets and Savoury

Beverages

Dairy

Others

Fruit Snacks Market, by Fruit Family:

Apple

Mango

Banana

Pineapple

Berry

Mixed

Others

Fruit Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailing

Others

The structure of the Fruit Snacks Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Scope of the Report & Research Methodology Section 2: Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market. Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Fruit Snacks Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

